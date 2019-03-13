Calendar - Week of March 14

Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital.

Saturday, March 16

Second annual Friends Who Smelt, smelt fry to support Band of Brothers Outdoors. 4 - 8 p.m. or until smelt it gone. All you can eat, made to order with fries and coleslaw. Contact niknpj@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, March 18

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, March 19

WDC is hosting a viewing of "Screenagers"—a film that looks at the impact of social media on youth and offers solutions to help kids navigate the digital world. It's planned for 6:30 p.m. in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. All parents, community members, and any students age 10 and older are encouraged to attend this free event.Free child care will be available.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Richard Hamilton Smith: "Life of a Nature Photographer," 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre, Park Rapids.

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is celebrating the Finnish culture with the Peltoniemi Brothers at 7:30 p.m. on St. Urho's Day. Complimentary snacks and a cash bar will be available. For more information or to purchase advance tickets call 218-385-3339 or at www.kulcher.org.

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss support group will meet from 6:30-8 pm in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. If you have any questions about the support group, please call (218) 631-5228.

Wadena Public Library Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library. Open to the public.

Thursday, March 21

Minnesota Voices — Tom Meinhover "Grass Roots" at noon at the Wadena County Museum.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.

Saturday, March 23

Spring Legacy- The Minnesota State Band Concert at 2 p.m. at the Robertson Theatre.

Thursday, March 28

Community Dinner at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 4:30-6 p.m. Serving Italian spaghetti, bread, fruit and beverage. No cost all are welcome.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.