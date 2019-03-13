PAWS annual cat show on March 16

The event will have cash prizes. The cat judged to be the ultimate superhero will win $50. First place will take home $30. Second prize is $20 and third prize is $10.

The 2019 cat show will have a silent auction, food, and provide an opportunity for people to adopt a feline friend. A discounted registration fee of $5 is in effect until March 10. Interested participants should mail registration form and money to PAWS P.O. Box 515 Motley, MN 56466. Registration at the door will cost $10 per cat. Registration will take place at 10:30 a.m. with judging taking place shortly after at 11 a.m.

Pets Abandoned Wanting Support protects animals from cruelty and seeks out new homes for abandoned pets. For more information contact Julie or Nicole at 218-352-6886 or 218-639-PAWS.