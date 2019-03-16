Horticulturist to speak at 'Minnesota Voices' program March 21

Tom Meinhover, owner of Grass Roots Garden Center and Nursery, has been growing plants in Ottertail for over 35 years. Grass Roots, on the site of a pioneer-era farm tucked in the forests by Rush Lake, has become an epicenter of creativity, community, and a celebration of the connection between people and the flowers that make us smile and the production of natural food that sustains us. Tom has also been a community leader, helping to grow the schools and other public institutions in the area. An expert in hydroponics, with a greenhouse dedicated to soil-free cucumbers and tomatoes, Tom and his Grass Roots staff also focus on apple trees that are hardy for our cold winters and creative containers that can keep blooming all summer long. In an hour with Tom you will learn more about plants than you thought was possible. Don't hesitate to ask questions. His answers will not disappoint you.

"Minnesota Voices" is a free program held the third Thursday of the month at Noon at the Wadena County Museum. Feel free to bring a bag lunch. Coffee will be provided.

• The next "Minnesota Voices" program will be held April 18 and will feature Minnesota poets in the third annual poetry invitational. The Wadena County Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218 631-9079.