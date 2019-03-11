Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pheasants Forever crowd flocks to Wadena

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:37 p.m.
    Caleb Smith tries his hand at a youth game at the annual Pheasants Forever Banquet Saturday at the Wadena Elks Lodge. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    Silent auctions items were a part of the fun at the annual Pheasants Forever banquet Saturday at the Wadena Elks Lodge. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    A little snow didn't stop a hearty bunch of outdoors people from attending the 12th annual Pheasants Forever Banquet Saturday night at the Wadena Elks Lodge.

    The group enjoyed gaming, silent auction, food and raffles galore in support of the local Wadena Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

    In the past year the group has focused on Pheasant's Forever's goal of "No Child Left Indoors." To reach that end the group has supported the high school trap teams in Wadena, Sebeka and Verndale.

    Another local project has included work on prairie restoration and a pollinator project.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsPheasants ForeverWadena ElksNo Child Left Indoors
    randomness