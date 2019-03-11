Pheasants Forever crowd flocks to Wadena
A little snow didn't stop a hearty bunch of outdoors people from attending the 12th annual Pheasants Forever Banquet Saturday night at the Wadena Elks Lodge.
The group enjoyed gaming, silent auction, food and raffles galore in support of the local Wadena Chapter of Pheasants Forever.
In the past year the group has focused on Pheasant's Forever's goal of "No Child Left Indoors." To reach that end the group has supported the high school trap teams in Wadena, Sebeka and Verndale.
Another local project has included work on prairie restoration and a pollinator project.