Holiday voices vary in local event

Music, stories, readings, and poetry all produced by local talent made for a rather interesting afternoon at the historical hub of the county. Events like Holiday Voices are designed to familiarize people in the community with the talented artists, musicians, and scientist that may live just next door. It's also a chance draw new people to the area.

Jerry Mevissen, a local author read aloud a short passage from his book the Nimrod Chronicles. Mevissen spoke of the "good old days" which consisted of harsh winter cold, no TV, and of course, family. His story was a humorous one, when he was younger he received a gift of chocolate covered cherries. Mevissen had the opportunity to share his delightful chocolate covered treats with his family, but instead decided to charge through them in comedic fashion, up the stairs to enjoy his precious snacks in solitude. This story earned much laughter from the small crowd.

Much of the event consisted of heartfelt reflection on the joy of Christmases past. Local poet and storyteller, Sonja Kosler, shared some of her poetry and stories with those attending. Her stories were powerful and filled with wisdom. One story in particular told the origin of the sun, it was told in a very fun, folklore style. Lina Belar, Director of the Wadena County Historical Society, expressed her love for organizing such events. "Its a chance to bring people to the area," said Belar shortly before her presenters arrived. Belar believes historical events like this one are an excellent way of bolstering community pride and culture. Belar also showcased the newly added bookstore. Book cases could be seen filled with literature with an emphasis on Minnesota living.

For more information on programs similar to this, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603 Jefferson Street North or by calling 218-631-9079.