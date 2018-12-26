Calendar- Week of Dec. 27

This group meets monthly on the last Thursday of the month, 1:30 p.m. at the Sebeka United Methodist Church. The group is open to anyone who quilts, wants to quilt or just enjoys seeing quilts. The current focus is on smaller projects - table runners, tree skirts, wall hangings, etc. For more information call Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288.

Friday, Dec. 28

The New York Mills Relay for Life Dream Team is sponsoring a meat raffle at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3289 in New York Mills.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Knobhill Sportsmans Club is hosting their youth wildlife banquet, open to youth ages 10-17 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a meal and a chance to win prizes. Must register for event by Dec. 27. Forms can be picked up at Weber's Hardware, Steve's Alignment and Knobhill Sportsman's Club.

Thursday, Jan. 3

The Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet on at 1:30 p.m. in the dining room at Edgewood Vista, 14211 Firewood Drive, Baxter. There will be a nurse practitioner from the Capistrant Center for Parkinson's in St. Paul speaking about a new medication. This medication was developed to treat the side effects of the most commonly prescribed Parkinson's drug. This group has met for 13 years sharing information, support and concerns. Caregivers also welcome. Questions, call 218-829-4017.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

Every Wednesday

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Every Thursday

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.