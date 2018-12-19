39 local kids shop with Heroes

Shop with a Hero allows area youth an evening of shopping with various members of law enforcement, EMS, and the fire department. The event provides an evening of Christmas fun, allowing children to meet the unsung heroes of our community in a positive and uplifting way.

The event is primarily funded by a grant through Walmart. Group organizers take these funds and begin the selection process. At-risk youth take first priority, then slots are open to everyone. 29 children were expected to participate this year but due to generous support from Walmart, 39 children were able to join the shopping spree.

Kids rushed the registration table, quickly throwing on there festive Santa hats, which were carefully embroidered with their names. Then they met with Santa before being paired off with a patiently waiting civil servant. Kids made their way up and down aisles, smelling candles, inspecting picture frames and of course ... testing toys. This event is special because the children are not shopping for themselves, they are shopping for their families. Shop with a Hero is designed for these kids to have a positive Christmas experience with a hero but it's also an opportunity for these kids to spread joy to the rest of the family, which may be struggling this holiday season.

Sydney Weniger, a dispatcher for the Wadena County Sheriff's Department, escorted Alyssa through the aisles of the large department store. They were searching for gifts for her younger sister and 15-year-old brother. The whole shopping trip took about 20 minutes before they made their way to checkout.

"It's important to help kids," said Weniger as she recounted her heroic experience with the young girl.

"It's a positive experience for families and kids," said Sharon Roberts, Secretary Dispatcher of the Wadena Police Department and Co-Organizer of Shop with A Hero. Roberts went on to stress how important its is for children to see a uniformed officer as approachable. These people are here to help and Shop with a Hero is a crucial charity event that gives back to the community but also introduces younger people to someone that may save their life one day.