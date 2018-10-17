Calendar- Oct. 18-25

Wadena Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Minnesota children's author Mary Casanova plans to read from and sign copies of her new picture book Hush Hush, Forest at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Wadena City Library. Books will be available for purchase.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - Mondays at 8 p.m.; Wednesday at noon, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.