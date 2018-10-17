Voters invited to attend a 'Meet the Candidates' forum

A social hour with light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the candidate forum will begin.

"Issues involving rural access to broadband, rate regulation of cooperatives, protection of our assigned service territory rights, renewable energy, strengthening our rural economies and a host of other related issues, can all be influenced by our elected officials," said Dan Carlisle, TWEC President/CEO. "TWEC believes that its membership and all eligible voters deserve to be informed about the views that their candidates have on these important issues and this is why we have historically sponsored a candidates forum within our service area."

Democratic member control, educating members, and concern for community are three of the

cooperative principles and reasons why TWEC is hosting this forum for voters. TWEC members are encouraged to attend, as are all eligible voters in the area. All candidates from Minnesota House Districts 2B, 5B, 9A, 9B, Senate District 8, Governor, State Senate, Attorney General, State Auditor, and Secretary of State candidates have been invited to this event.

Each candidate will be given a few minutes to explain his or her reasons for running for office and his or her legislative priorities. In addition, attendees will be invited to write questions that will be forwarded for the candidates' responses. While the cooperative's primary interest involves energy issues, all matters of legislation will be open for discussion. The event will take place at the Lions Community Center at 109 1st Street SE, Verndale, MN 56481.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative (TWEC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in central Minnesota. Since 1940, Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative has provided electricity and related services to its member-owners. TWEC serves over 8,500 rural homes and businesses in Todd and Wadena counties along with portions of Becker, Cass, Douglas, Hubbard, Ottertail, and Morrison counties.

INFO BOX

Meet the Candidates forum

What: Chat with local candidates about where they stand on important issues

Where: Verndale Lions Community Center

When: Social starts at 6 p.m. with forum starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23

Why: You can find out who deserves your vote before election day