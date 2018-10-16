TCHC to host orthopedics informational event Oct. 23

This event is for community members who are interested in learning more about the orthopedics program at Tri-County, specifically total joint replacements and the hip fracture program. There will not be a formal program.

Rather, attendees are welcome to ask questions and participate in casual conversations with Tri-County team members, which include Robertson, Lorinda Zigan, PA-C; Medley Shamp, RN; and Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County president/CEO.

"We're excited and privileged to offer a wide spectrum of orthopedic services to local residents," Beiswenger said. "Dr. Robertson's goal for each patient he sees is to restore their quality of life. With events like this, he is eager to engage with the community and answer questions about these services. We welcome anyone to this event who is curious about orthopedic care at Tri-County."

For more information, visit TCHC.org.