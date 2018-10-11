OTC Dental Outreach Clinic Oct. 16-18 in New York Mills

A Dental Outreach Clinic specifically designed to provide dental services to children between the ages of 1 and 18 years of age is available Oct. 16-18 at the OTC Office Building 118 North Main New York Mills. Dental Health staff will be available to provide all dental services for children covered by Minnesota Health Care Programs and Minnesota Medical Assistance. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-888-683-1038 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you need help with transportation ask at the time you make your appointment.