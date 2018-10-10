Calendar - Oct. 11-18

Blood pressure checks, 1-1:30 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

1st Hour Prayer will meet from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the basement of the Cyber Café.

Wadena Whirlaways square dance, Wadena VFW, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Caller is Larry Fruetel, cuer is Donna Stone. Theme is Western Hoe Down.

Monday, Oct. 15

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

U-Care-Medicare Meet Up, 1:30 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Open to the public.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Tri-County Health Care has an "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC. The monthly group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 — 8 p.m. If you have any questions about the support group, please call (218) 631-5228.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Moms Together meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.