Historical Society plans 2 upcoming events

Guest speaker for the evening will be Adam Regn Arvidson, who will talk about his new book,

"Wild and Rare: Tracking Endangered Species in the Upper Midwest." The book describes a number of species living in Minnesota that are on the Federal Endangered Species List.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an opportunity to purchase dinner off the menu. Dinner reservations are required. The business meeting of the Historical Society will be held at 6 p.m. followed by the guest speaker at 7 p.m. The meeting and the program are free and open to the public and require no reservations.

Maasconi's is located at 210 West Service Drive, Verndale. For dinner reservations and/or information call the Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net

Minnesota Voices program with Lina Belar

Lina Belar, director of the Wadena County Historical Society, will talk about the value of preserving history at noon, Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Wadena County Museum. To illustrate how far-reaching an effect a love of local history can go, she will present a documentary about her grandfather, Albin Belar, whose vision of preserving the natural history of Slovenia resulted in the establishment of the Triglav National Park. This program is part of the Wadena County Historical Society's "Minnesota Voices" series, a free noonday program held the third Thursday of the month, featuring the voices of Minnesota writers, artists and scientists. The Wadena Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena. For more information call 218-849-1454 or email 603wchs@arvig.net