Zombies no match for area runners
A brave group of 27 runners made their way through the twists and turns of Black's Grove Park trails Saturday, Oct. 6 in Wadena. The group had to avoid about 15 zombies in their race to the finish during the second annual Zombie Run. The zombies were stationed throughout the course hoping to steal flags from those racing by. To win, runners had to make it to the finish without losing all their flags.
The race is put on by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce and welcomed runners, walkers and crawlers to join in the almost 5K course. Participants were treated to a roaring fire at the picnic shelter, fit with food and drink following the run.