Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Zombies no match for area runners

    By PJ staff Today at 1:32 p.m.
    1 / 3
    A brave 27 runners and walkers made there way through an almost 5K race filled with slow moving obstacles in the second annual Zombie Run, Saturday, Oct. 6 at Blacks Grove Park. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    Zombies lunge for runners flags Saturday, Oct. 6, during the second annual Zombie Run at Black's Grove Park. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    A brave group of 27 runners made their way through the twists and turns of Black's Grove Park trails Saturday, Oct. 6 in Wadena. The group had to avoid about 15 zombies in their race to the finish during the second annual Zombie Run. The zombies were stationed throughout the course hoping to steal flags from those racing by. To win, runners had to make it to the finish without losing all their flags.

    The race is put on by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce and welcomed runners, walkers and crawlers to join in the almost 5K course. Participants were treated to a roaring fire at the picnic shelter, fit with food and drink following the run.

    Explore related topics:communityeventszombie runWadena Chamber of Commerce
    Advertisement
    randomness