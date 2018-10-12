Give hope to cancer patients by giving blood with the Red Cross
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the perfect time to give blood or platelets to support cancer patients and others.
Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
Wadena
Wadena
10/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karvonen Funeral Home, 419 2nd St. NE.
Otter Tail
Battle Lake
10/18/2018: 12:30 - 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt.
Fergus Falls
10/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 402 South Court St.
Parkers Prairie
10/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St William's Living Center, 212 W. Soo St.
Perham
10/15/2018: Noon - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW.
10/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW.
Underwood
10/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Underwood High School, 100 Southern Ave. E.
Todd
Browerville
10/25/2018: Noon. - 6 p.m., Browerville Elementary School, 620 Park Ave. N.
Staples
10/23/2018: Noon - 6 p.m., Community Center, 425 4th St. NE.