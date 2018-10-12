Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

Wadena

10/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karvonen Funeral Home, 419 2nd St. NE.

Otter Tail

Battle Lake

10/18/2018: 12:30 - 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt.

Fergus Falls

10/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 402 South Court St.

Parkers Prairie

10/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St William's Living Center, 212 W. Soo St.

Perham

10/15/2018: Noon - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW.

10/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW.

Underwood

10/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Underwood High School, 100 Southern Ave. E.

Todd

Browerville

10/25/2018: Noon. - 6 p.m., Browerville Elementary School, 620 Park Ave. N.

Staples

10/23/2018: Noon - 6 p.m., Community Center, 425 4th St. NE.