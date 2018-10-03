Culinary archaeologist Serra in NYM Oct. 6

Serra is a Culinary Archaeologist who travels to archaeological dig sites where he explores old cooking sites to discover what our ancestors were eating. He analyzes the remains of meals and food remnants left in kitchen vessels, then re-creates recipes based on this very minimal evidence.

Join Serra in New York Mills on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the New York Mills Senior Center to learn about his fascinating job and culinary discoveries. He will be cooking three dishes for all to sample. Local citizens will be adding their own history to this event by bringing ethnic dishes of their own to share; there will be dishes from Poland, Finland, Germany and more. The public is also invited (but not required) to bring a dish to share in this event that celebrates all cultures and the foods of our heritage.

Serra is one of the Scandinavian artists the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County is sponsoring as part of a three-year grant they have received. He is stopping in New York Mills thanks to Viking Connection (www.vikingconnection.org), a program of the Historical Society of Clay County. The Cultural Center is pleased to host him in New York Mills as he tours throughout the Midwest.

This "Taste of the Past" Community Brunch will be held at the New York Mills Senior Center, 12 N Walker, New York Mills, MN 56567. It is open to all, though space is limited. The Senior Center will do its best to make room for all who are interested! A free-will offering will be collected to help offset expenses.

Call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit kulcher.org for further information.