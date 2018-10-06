Wadena youth to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 7-13

"4-H is such a valuable program, and one that the whole family can be involved in, our goal is to help kids become the best version of themselves to become a better generation for tomorrow. We do this by helping them find and/or grow their passion, connection to caring adults, and service learning and community service," said Virginia Hendrickx, 4-H Program Coordinator. "I love to see the variety of service projects our kids decide to do; the West Jolly Jets 4-H Club hosts a Veteran's Dinner each year with all proceeds going to Project New Hope. The Leaf River Builders 4-H Club is working on more of a 'hundred year project,' planting and caring for some beautiful new trees at the county fairgrounds after building benches to sit in their shade. Each of our eight community clubs is different but they all choose to participate in some sort of community service project each year and we can see how they better our communities. For those looking for a reason to have hope for the future, these kids are it!"