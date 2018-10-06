Wadena youth to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 7-13
For the 76th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 7-13. This year's theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career. Throughout National 4-H Week, Wadena 4-H will showcase the many ways 4-H inspires kids to do through hands-on learning experiences as well as highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them. 4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities. Wadena County 4-H youth, parents, volunteers, and supporters will kick off National 4-H Week by celebrating the things that we have done this past year during our annual Fall Recognition and Awards Banquet on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the 4-H Building on the Wadena County Fairgrounds.
"4-H is such a valuable program, and one that the whole family can be involved in, our goal is to help kids become the best version of themselves to become a better generation for tomorrow. We do this by helping them find and/or grow their passion, connection to caring adults, and service learning and community service," said Virginia Hendrickx, 4-H Program Coordinator. "I love to see the variety of service projects our kids decide to do; the West Jolly Jets 4-H Club hosts a Veteran's Dinner each year with all proceeds going to Project New Hope. The Leaf River Builders 4-H Club is working on more of a 'hundred year project,' planting and caring for some beautiful new trees at the county fairgrounds after building benches to sit in their shade. Each of our eight community clubs is different but they all choose to participate in some sort of community service project each year and we can see how they better our communities. For those looking for a reason to have hope for the future, these kids are it!"