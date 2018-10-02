Record attendance for Princess Warrior 5K

With 611 registrations and over 60 volunteers, Wadena was filled with people celebrating the lives of children fighting cancer and those that have lost the battle to the disease.

Princess Warrior organizer Jil Fiemeyer, said it was inspiring to see so many come out despite cold weather to support, not only Jane, but all the families dealing with childhood cancer. Jil is the mother of Jane, whose wish was to be remembered through the 5K.

A huge support also came out for Darcy Fink. Fink passed away earlier this year and about 40 family and friends of Fink's came out to show their support. The growth of this event in Wadena and moving across state lines has been very rewarding for those organizing the event.

"This reaches more people than we could have ever imagined," Jil Fiemeyer said.

Funds were still coming in so a total amount raised from this event was not yet available.

The money raised from the Princess Warrior fundraising efforts, especially the 5K Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll or Crawl is used for an annual scholarship to a WDC graduating senior, gift cards and care packages for newly diagnosed families, Christmas gifts for cancer kids, multiple donations to organizations that they support, like CureSearch and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and funds have been given for Buddy Benches to WDC and Bertha schools for their playgrounds to encourage friendship and actions that Jane would have approved of.

Most recently the Princess Warrior committee implemented a grant program that cancer families (or loved ones on their behalf) can apply for money to help them with financial burdens brought on by cancer. Starting last year, the Princess Warrior Foundation has chosen specific kids in treatment within the last year to receive net proceeds from this year's race and donations received between August and the end of this month.

In honor of Jane, each of these kids will receive a percentage of this year's net proceeds. Those youth selected this year include Micah Anderson a 15-year-old from New Ulm who passed away in August; Phoenix Cruz Hunter, a 7-year-old from Park Rapids; Neva Shepersky, an infant from the Park Rapids area; and Tucker Wolfenden a 2-year-old from South Dakota, whose parents are originally from the Wadena and Verndale area.

Each year, the Princess Warrior 5K committee has a T-shirt contest. This year's winner was Gavin Kiser, a ninth grader at Sebeka High School.

Fiemeyer said those who ran the race can look for photo booth photos to be posted to the Princess Warrior Facebook page soon.