'Pummel Pelican Rapids' - or at least freeze them out
1 / 5
2 / 5
3 / 5
4 / 5
5 / 5
With shouts of "Pummel Pelican Rapids" heard throughout downtown Wadena on Friday, Sept. 28, crowds gathered along the windswept streets in Wadena to watch a blustery Homecoming parade.
School organizations, sporting teams, marching band and businesses joined in the fun, many decked out in the blue and gold—many in jackets and stocking hats as a handful of snowflakes fell from the sky. The temperature hovered around 39 degrees, but the band played on, the candy kept children on the move and the parade marched on back to the school as the home team made preparations for the homecoming game against Pelican Rapids.