Glendalough nature walk set for Sept. 29

The days are getting shorter, the birds are heading south and children have gone back to school. Take a short nature hike around the park trails and find other signs of nature's preparation for winter. Dress for the weather and meet at the Glendalough Trail Center.

The program is free and no registration is required. A state park permit is required on each vehicle entering the park and can be purchased at the park entrance.

For more information call the park at (218) 864-0110.