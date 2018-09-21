WDC Homecoming fun is Sept. 24-28

Friday, Sept. 28, will feature the coronation at 10:20 a.m. in the WDC Middle/High School Gym. That afternoon, the Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. This year's theme is "Pummel Pelican Rapids!" Look for this year's grand marshal of the parade, Joyce Boyne, WDC bookkeeper, who recently announced her retirement after 50 years.

Parade entry forms can be picked up at the WDC Middle/High School or on the school website. Forms should be returned by Sept. 21 to the WDC Middle/HIgh School — Attn: Norm Gallant, 600 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena MN 56482; fax to (218) 632-2399; or ngallant@wdc2155.k12.mn.us. Call Norm Gallant with any questions at (218) 632-2310.

Line up will begin at 1 p.m. on Community Center Drive behind the school. The parade route will run east on Aldrich to downtown, south on Jefferson/Hwy 71, and west on Franklin back to the M State campus.

The football game against Pelican Rapids is at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Wadena Lions are hosting their Burger Bash from 5-7 p.m. at the field and WDC will introduce the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of the football game.