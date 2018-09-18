Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser Sept. 22

As Veterans Park committee member Lane Waldahl explained, the park started out as a way to honor the local veterans but has expanded to honor many others that have had a connection to Wadena and Wadena County.

And while more names and more pavers are set to be installed, honoring more veterans, a great deal of other plans are in the works for the group of volunteers. They've been working to remodel a building near the memorial in Sunnybrook Park, the former model train museum. It's there that a museum will be installed with items from military history. A path was just installed allowing for handicap accessibility from the memorial to a pier that sits on a portion of Whiskey Creek. That pier was just installed this summer, too.

Waldahl said further plans for the park include bringing in static displays of military equipment.

In order to keep up with all the plans the group has, they'll continue fundraising for the park with an event Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Wadena VFW.

At the event there will be a social hour from 4-5 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m. You can also expect an auction, door prizes and raffles. All of the funds raised go toward improving the Veterans Memorial Park. They are even throwing in a Veterans Memorial Park sponsorship decal to recognize those that support the organization.

Dinner includes chicken and rib options, and the cost is $20.