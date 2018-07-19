Businesses encouraged to Paint Town Purple
The third annual Paint the Town Purple contest encourages area businesses to deck out their business in purple. Whoever puts together the most creative display in their storefront window in support of the Relay for Life will be awarded the traveling trophy to display in their business.
Those participating are asked to have their decorating done by 5 p.m. Monday, July 23. Judging is done by selected citizens of Wadena and the winner announced Friday night during the Relay for Life event at Sunnybrook Park.
Businesses are asked to notify Crystal at the Wadena Chamber of Commerce office if they plan to participate so you don't get missed.