Nimrod 5K Walk/Run set for Sept. 1

For more information, contact Rachel Kern at (218) 564-6517.

National Night Out to be held Aug. 7

Sebeka Community Asset Builders will once again be hosting Sebeka's National Night Out. It will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Sebeka City Park. SCAB will have representatives from the local fire department, police department and much more. There will be games, activities, bounce houses and more available to local families. Food will be available for only $5 through the Sebeka Cub Scouts.

Door County excursion on tap Oct. 8-12

This excursion through Park Rapids Community Education includes: motorcoach transportation, four nights lodging at Bridgeport Resort on Sturgeon Bay, eight meals (five breakfasts, one lunch, two dinners), Fish Creek Scenic Boat Tour, exploration of Door County (lighthouses, wineries, local villages) and a Door County Trolley Tour. Cost varies.

Pre-register by Aug. 1 at parkrapidscomed.com.