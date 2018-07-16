Sleep Apnea Support Group to meet in July

Part of the nationally recognized sleep apnea program called A.W.A.K.E., which stands for Alert, Well And Keeping Energetic, and was created on behalf of the American Sleep Apnea Association, this meeting will focus on the relationship between COPD and sleep apnea, referred to as Overlap Syndrome.

Lakewood Health System is the only healthcare facility in Central Minnesota to offer an A.W.A.K.E. support group. Discussions will include:

• How to optimize sleep apnea therapy

• Effects of sleep apnea on overall health

• Coping mechanisms in dealing with sleep apnea

• Personal accounts and sharing

RSVP's are appreciated and can be made by calling Cara at 218-894-8482.