Clouds lift, clearing way for Wings and Wheels

A low cloud ceiling may have kept a large number of airplanes from joining the event. But by mid morning conditions were fine for a half dozen pilots to take to the skies, offering rides to those interested.

And for those that couldn't wait for a ride, there was food, classic cars, emergency vehicles, static planes and helicopters on display for young and old to enjoy.

Wadena Pilot's Association members put on the event along with the help of sponsors and other groups like the Wadena Chamber of Commerce who helped out serving the breakfast. There are 18 members on the Pilot's Association, according to the group's president Dano Ostrander. He noted that the event started years ago as a way for the community to learn about general aviation. The group continues to foster the future growth of aviation by offering a scholarship to students entering into the aviation field.

According to member Don Niles, the group generally awards two to three $1,000 scholarships to a pool of applicants.

"We feel having kids interested in aviation is important," Ostrander said.

Ostrander hopes to bring an airshow to Wadena in the near future as well.

For more information on this group, contact Ostrander at 218-282-6623.