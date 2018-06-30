Search
    Clouds lift, clearing way for Wings and Wheels

    By Michael Johnson on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:29 p.m.
    A plane comes in for a landing Saturday morning at the Wadena Airport during Wings and Wheels over Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    People could ride a plane or even pedal a plane, like Haylee Wegscheid, at the Wings and Wheels Over Wadena event Saturday June 30 at the Wadena Airport. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    Classic and newer hot rods joined the lineup at a car show during the Wings and Wheels Over Wadena event Saturday morning. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    Lines of people waited their turn for a fly over the green pastures and woodlands of Wadena on Saturday morning during the Wings and Wheels Over Wadena event at the Wadena Airport.

    A low cloud ceiling may have kept a large number of airplanes from joining the event. But by mid morning conditions were fine for a half dozen pilots to take to the skies, offering rides to those interested.

    And for those that couldn't wait for a ride, there was food, classic cars, emergency vehicles, static planes and helicopters on display for young and old to enjoy.

    Wadena Pilot's Association members put on the event along with the help of sponsors and other groups like the Wadena Chamber of Commerce who helped out serving the breakfast. There are 18 members on the Pilot's Association, according to the group's president Dano Ostrander. He noted that the event started years ago as a way for the community to learn about general aviation. The group continues to foster the future growth of aviation by offering a scholarship to students entering into the aviation field.

    According to member Don Niles, the group generally awards two to three $1,000 scholarships to a pool of applicants.

    "We feel having kids interested in aviation is important," Ostrander said.

    Ostrander hopes to bring an airshow to Wadena in the near future as well.

    For more information on this group, contact Ostrander at 218-282-6623.

    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    mjohnson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 640-2312
