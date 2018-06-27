Wings and Wheels Over Wadena lands Saturday morning

The show includes airplane rides, static displays of helicopter, emergency vehicles, bounce houses, warbirds, car show, food, activities and contests for the kids, Screaming Eagles model airplane demonstrations and raffle tickets are available.

The event is free and a breakfast at the event goes from 7 a.m. to noon for a fee.

This event is put on by the Wadena Pilot's Association Inc., a non-profit association made up of pilots from the Wadena area. It is their goal to raise awareness for general aviation and raise funds to promote aviation education.

Organizers say this event is for the entire family. Raffle tickets get you a chance at winning a $1,000 grand prize, freezer full of meat, guns, tools, women's gift baskets, gift certificates and more.

Wadena Pilot's Association president Dano Ostrander said there are added events for the youngsters this year like a free raffle that gives kids a chance to win a pedal tractor, camping packages and a autographed Twins baseball. And the first 100 kids take home a styrofoam airplane.

Ostrander said if the weather is good, he hopes to see upwards of 50-60 planes as well as helicopters from Life Link III, North Memorial and the Minnesota State Patrol. You can also expect to see emergency vehicles from the area.

"We're hoping this event is one of the best," Ostrander said.

New this year to go with the pancakes is a popcorn vendor.

Those with show cars are encouraged to come out as there is a nice payout for top prize winner at the car show also on the grounds, according to Ostrander. Aside from the work of Wadena Pilot's Association, Ostrander thanks the city of Wadena and area sponsors for making this event happen.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Dano Ostrander at 218-282-6623 or email at bellelaneaviation@outlook.com. The airport is located 3 miles west of Wadena on State Hwy 29.