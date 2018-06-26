Miron crowned Miss Wadena 2018

Miron is the daughter of Richard and Jacqueline Miron and a 2018 WDC graduate. In addition to taking home the crown, Miron also received a banner, flowers and a $1,000 cash scholarship. She was also the winner of the $150 cash scholarships in both the interview and talent competitions and the $50 cash scholarship for the Ambassador Award. Her Little Attendant is Dani Lorentz, daughter of Diggy and Carla Lorentz.

Kelsea Evans was crowned First Princess. Evans is the daughter of Tim and Melissa Evans. She took home a $500 cash scholarship and a $50 cash scholarship for the Miss Congeniality Award.

The Second Princess was Grace Hinojos. Hinojos is the daughter of Vince and Michelle Hinojos. She earned a $250 cash scholarship and a $50 cash scholarship for the evening gown competition.

A new award this year was the People’s Choice in Casual Wear, which was won by Emma Taggart.

All other contestants received a $100 cash scholarship.

This year’s theme was “This Is Me,” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.” The high school gym was decorated in a circus theme as a nod to the film. The opening number featured the contestants and their Little Attendants, Miss Wadena 2017 Gabi Ross, her little Attendant and First Princess 2017 Taylor Dirks performing a dance to a song from the film.

In addition to Ross and Dirks, various royalty from neighboring communities were present for the pageant. Ross thanked her family, friends, the pageant committee and the city of Wadena for their support throughout her reign in a heartfelt video message before crowning Hinojos, Evans and Miron.