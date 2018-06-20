Free at the fair

Fair board member Brittney Ewert has a feeling this will be the best fair of her five years involved with the board.

"This is the fair I'm most excited about," Ewert said. "I feel like we have things more organized."

With just nine board members handling the brunt of the work, days are very long for those involved.

Ewert suggests that if anyone around Wadena thinks there is nothing to do, they should not ignore the fair.

"We've got four days jam packed," Ewert said. "And there is a lot of free stuff going on."

She noted she has 45 vendors lined up to present at the fair this year, the most since she got involved.

Perhaps one of the biggest free activities at the fair this year includes a show by Monroe Crossing, a Bluegrass band that tours nationally. This show is set for 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 22. This is a group that has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York and was named to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, "The Father of Bluegrass Music," Monroe Crossing entertains audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and heartfelt originals.

Monroe Crossing plays an average of 150 shows a year in intimate rooms, at major venues and outdoor festivals. Monroe Crossing is made up of five very distinct personalities with differing musical backgrounds. When combined their individual histories make for a very unique ensemble sound.

According to band member Derek Johnson the group plans to perform three sets over three hours. The band is in their 18th year with 17 CDs released.

"It's very entertaining, a very family friendly performance," Johnson said.

Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs to this performance so you can sit back and enjoy.

A new free event is for the food lovers, a hotdish contest set for 3-4 p.m. Friday, June 22.

Organizer Kylene Lehmann said this was brought on because it's something new and different, and fair board members were looking for new ideas to help celebrate the 125th year and bring out the communities.

"Almost everyone has a hotdish they like to make," Lehmann said.

The tasty dishes will be tested by a panel of judges and will be available for some public tasting for a people's choice award. A crockpot is at stake for the top dish.

Also part of the celebration of 125 years involves cupcakes—lots of cupcakes—that will be showing up at various times throughout the duration of the fair for those coming out to share in the event. The first chance for you to gobble one down takes place at noon Thursday, June 21 during the flag raising ceremony.

Also new this year is the new use of the old beer garden building. According to Lehmann, the fair board is rehabbing the building for use as a family fun center. Check it out for free presentations and educational opportunities. Lehmann added that an FFA group is also looking to set up a barnyard play area for the kids.

And one more new thing this year is the fair continues through Sunday. The fair board polled the communities to see if that was a desire and found out that many people do want to see the fair continue into Sunday. And this year, Sunday is Family Day at the fair featuring food, rides, vendors a 4-H Fashion Revue and a community church service at 11 a.m. for all to attend at the Family Fun Center.

If those new and free items aren't up your alley, there's a standby fit for you including the animal showings, petting zoo, music, kids games, historic reenactments and more.

How can the fair be free to enter and free to view most of the events, only by the help of many sponsors according to Ewert.

Other free highlights include Eric's Dance Band will be playing in the Family Fun Center (FFC) Friday and Saturday nights from 5-8 p.m. The Wadena Whirlaways square dancers will be dancing at the FFC Thursday night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free events on Saturday include Farmer Norm the Magician, The Preacher & The Teacher comedy act, award winning 'agvocacy' blogger Wanda Patschke and K-9 presentations by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

For nine fair board members to put together an event of this size takes a lot of time, so much that many have to take time off of work to do so, but Ewert says she's involved as a way to give back.

"I like to give back to the community that gives to to me," Ewert said.

See her and the other board members this week as they, and so many others, make the 125th one to remember.