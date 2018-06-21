Miss Wadena contestants to compete June 24

Here is a short bio on the contestants that will be competing for the crown and scholarships.

Emma Taggart

Parents: Kelly and Julie Taggart

Sponsors: Fleet Supply of Wadena

Talent: Playing piano, "I Dreamed a Dream," by Claude-Michel Schonberg, arranged by Dennis Alexander.

Graduated in 2018. Taggart plans to attend university in Australia.

Hobbies and interests: nail art, kayaking, traveling, music and cheer.

Alexandria Kahl

Parents: Tabitha Witthuhn and Martin Kahl

Sponsors: The Uptown

Talent: singing "Rolling in the Deep," by Adele.

Graduated in 2018 and plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd to study psychology.

Hobbies and interests: reading, singing, quilting, writing poetry, cheer, softball and spending time with friends and family.

Rebecca Erkenbrack

Parents: Melissa and Daniel Erkenbrack

Sponsors: her grandparents and parents

Talent: dancing to "Counting Stars (remix)."

Will graduate in 2019 and plans on going to M State for nursing.

Hobbies and interests: deer hunting, hanging out with her family and cooking.

Grace Hinojos

Parents: Vince and Michelle Hinojos

Sponsors: Pederson & Pederson Law Office, Hometown Crafts and Fabrics.

Talent: playing "River Flows in You," by Yiruma on the piano.

Will graduate in 2019 and plans to attend M State for nursing.

Hobbies and interests: Piano, tenor saxophone, tennis, softball, photography, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Raine Curtis

Parents: Doug and Michelle Curtis

Sponsors: Greiman's, 2nd Look Family Salon and Spa

Talent: singing "Part of Your World," from The Little Mermaid.

Graduated 2018 and plans to attend M State for generals and then attend MSUM Moorhead for animation.

Hobbies and interests: reading, drawing, doing puzzles, going to the lake, cycling, hiking, watching movies, driving and chilling with her cats, family and friends.

Kelsea Evans

Parents: Tim and Melissa Evans

Sponsors: Wadena Asphalt, Inc.

Talent: monologue from 'The Wishing Star" by D.M. Larson.

Graduated in 2018 and plans to take generals at M State in Fergus Falls and then earn her PhD in psychology at UMD.

Hobbies and interests: Makeup, reading, acting, helping people and binge watching Netflix.

Hayley Maloney

Parents: Rodney and Lisa Maloney

Sponsors: McDonald's, Deer Creek Express

Talent: playing "My Heart Will Go On," by James Horner and Will Jennings on the guitar.

Graduated in 2018 and plans on attending M State for two years before transferring to a college in Moorhead.

Hobbies and interests: photography, reading, drawing, listening to music and traveling.

Ellie Miron

Parents: Richard and Jacquelyn Miron

Sponsors: Whynott's Law Office, Julia Whynott's Piano Studio

Talent: playing "Fantasia" by Jeanine Yeager on the piano.

Graduated in 2018 and plans to study biology at NDSU while competing for their track team.

Hobbies and interests: athletics, music, traveling and spending quality time with friends and family.