    Miss Wadena contestants to compete June 24

    Today at 11:04 a.m.
    Hayley Maloney Photo by Sierra Rach1 / 10
    Kelsea Evans Photo by Sierra Rach2 / 10
    Grace Hinojos Photo by Sierra Rach3 / 10
    Rebecca Erkenbrack Photo by Sierra Rach4 / 10
    The Little Attendants, back row from left, are: Kailah Segovia, Dani Lorentz, Brynn Rach, Talya Vandermay, Madison Hunke, Haylee Wegscheid, Victoria Petrowski and Callie Roeder. Front row, from left, are: Teagan Bernstetter, Brynnley Kempanich and Taylor Merickel. Photo by Sierra Rach5 / 10
    Alexandria Kahl. Photo by Sierra Rach6 / 10
    Ellie Miron Photo by Sierra Rach7 / 10
    Raine Curtis Photo by Sierra Rach8 / 10
    Miss Wadena 2018 Gabi Ross will crown the next Miss Wadena June 24. Rex Studio.9 / 10
    Emma Taggart. Photo by Sierra Rach.10 / 10

    "This is Me" is the theme for this year's Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Gym.

    Here is a short bio on the contestants that will be competing for the crown and scholarships.

    Emma Taggart

    Parents: Kelly and Julie Taggart

    Sponsors: Fleet Supply of Wadena

    Talent: Playing piano, "I Dreamed a Dream," by Claude-Michel Schonberg, arranged by Dennis Alexander.

    Graduated in 2018. Taggart plans to attend university in Australia.

    Hobbies and interests: nail art, kayaking, traveling, music and cheer.

    Alexandria Kahl

    Parents: Tabitha Witthuhn and Martin Kahl

    Sponsors: The Uptown

    Talent: singing "Rolling in the Deep," by Adele.

    Graduated in 2018 and plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd to study psychology.

    Hobbies and interests: reading, singing, quilting, writing poetry, cheer, softball and spending time with friends and family.

    Rebecca Erkenbrack

    Parents: Melissa and Daniel Erkenbrack

    Sponsors: her grandparents and parents

    Talent: dancing to "Counting Stars (remix)."

    Will graduate in 2019 and plans on going to M State for nursing.

    Hobbies and interests: deer hunting, hanging out with her family and cooking.

    Grace Hinojos

    Parents: Vince and Michelle Hinojos

    Sponsors: Pederson & Pederson Law Office, Hometown Crafts and Fabrics.

    Talent: playing "River Flows in You," by Yiruma on the piano.

    Will graduate in 2019 and plans to attend M State for nursing.

    Hobbies and interests: Piano, tenor saxophone, tennis, softball, photography, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

    Raine Curtis

    Parents: Doug and Michelle Curtis

    Sponsors: Greiman's, 2nd Look Family Salon and Spa

    Talent: singing "Part of Your World," from The Little Mermaid.

    Graduated 2018 and plans to attend M State for generals and then attend MSUM Moorhead for animation.

    Hobbies and interests: reading, drawing, doing puzzles, going to the lake, cycling, hiking, watching movies, driving and chilling with her cats, family and friends.

    Kelsea Evans

    Parents: Tim and Melissa Evans

    Sponsors: Wadena Asphalt, Inc.

    Talent: monologue from 'The Wishing Star" by D.M. Larson.

    Graduated in 2018 and plans to take generals at M State in Fergus Falls and then earn her PhD in psychology at UMD.

    Hobbies and interests: Makeup, reading, acting, helping people and binge watching Netflix.

    Hayley Maloney

    Parents: Rodney and Lisa Maloney

    Sponsors: McDonald's, Deer Creek Express

    Talent: playing "My Heart Will Go On," by James Horner and Will Jennings on the guitar.

    Graduated in 2018 and plans on attending M State for two years before transferring to a college in Moorhead.

    Hobbies and interests: photography, reading, drawing, listening to music and traveling.

    Ellie Miron

    Parents: Richard and Jacquelyn Miron

    Sponsors: Whynott's Law Office, Julia Whynott's Piano Studio

    Talent: playing "Fantasia" by Jeanine Yeager on the piano.

    Graduated in 2018 and plans to study biology at NDSU while competing for their track team.

    Hobbies and interests: athletics, music, traveling and spending quality time with friends and family.

