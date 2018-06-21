Miss Wadena contestants to compete June 24
"This is Me" is the theme for this year's Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Gym.
Here is a short bio on the contestants that will be competing for the crown and scholarships.
Emma Taggart
Parents: Kelly and Julie Taggart
Sponsors: Fleet Supply of Wadena
Talent: Playing piano, "I Dreamed a Dream," by Claude-Michel Schonberg, arranged by Dennis Alexander.
Graduated in 2018. Taggart plans to attend university in Australia.
Hobbies and interests: nail art, kayaking, traveling, music and cheer.
Alexandria Kahl
Parents: Tabitha Witthuhn and Martin Kahl
Sponsors: The Uptown
Talent: singing "Rolling in the Deep," by Adele.
Graduated in 2018 and plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd to study psychology.
Hobbies and interests: reading, singing, quilting, writing poetry, cheer, softball and spending time with friends and family.
Rebecca Erkenbrack
Parents: Melissa and Daniel Erkenbrack
Sponsors: her grandparents and parents
Talent: dancing to "Counting Stars (remix)."
Will graduate in 2019 and plans on going to M State for nursing.
Hobbies and interests: deer hunting, hanging out with her family and cooking.
Grace Hinojos
Parents: Vince and Michelle Hinojos
Sponsors: Pederson & Pederson Law Office, Hometown Crafts and Fabrics.
Talent: playing "River Flows in You," by Yiruma on the piano.
Will graduate in 2019 and plans to attend M State for nursing.
Hobbies and interests: Piano, tenor saxophone, tennis, softball, photography, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Raine Curtis
Parents: Doug and Michelle Curtis
Sponsors: Greiman's, 2nd Look Family Salon and Spa
Talent: singing "Part of Your World," from The Little Mermaid.
Graduated 2018 and plans to attend M State for generals and then attend MSUM Moorhead for animation.
Hobbies and interests: reading, drawing, doing puzzles, going to the lake, cycling, hiking, watching movies, driving and chilling with her cats, family and friends.
Kelsea Evans
Parents: Tim and Melissa Evans
Sponsors: Wadena Asphalt, Inc.
Talent: monologue from 'The Wishing Star" by D.M. Larson.
Graduated in 2018 and plans to take generals at M State in Fergus Falls and then earn her PhD in psychology at UMD.
Hobbies and interests: Makeup, reading, acting, helping people and binge watching Netflix.
Hayley Maloney
Parents: Rodney and Lisa Maloney
Sponsors: McDonald's, Deer Creek Express
Talent: playing "My Heart Will Go On," by James Horner and Will Jennings on the guitar.
Graduated in 2018 and plans on attending M State for two years before transferring to a college in Moorhead.
Hobbies and interests: photography, reading, drawing, listening to music and traveling.
Ellie Miron
Parents: Richard and Jacquelyn Miron
Sponsors: Whynott's Law Office, Julia Whynott's Piano Studio
Talent: playing "Fantasia" by Jeanine Yeager on the piano.
Graduated in 2018 and plans to study biology at NDSU while competing for their track team.
Hobbies and interests: athletics, music, traveling and spending quality time with friends and family.