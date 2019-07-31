Thursday, Aug. 1

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1 - 3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call 218-237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support Group for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Call 218-237-5744 for more information. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Conference Room LLB/C (Park Rapids), 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Madhatters Summer Drama Camp at WDC Middle/High School. Performance at 7 p.m. at the FEMA GYM. Performance is open to the public and free.

Art in your park at Green Island in Wadena from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Pick your session. Fun with Kites. Recommended for school-aged children; ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or older sibling. Art in Your Park is free, but donations are welcome.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Annual Greenwaldt family reunion and potluck, noon, at the Hewitt Community Center.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly Grief Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Tri-County Health Care will host a free Tri Aquatics Moms Course from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. This class is offered to expectant mothers who are looking for a way to maintain good overall health during and following pregnancy, with the class goal being to reduce pain associated with later stages of pregnancy. Women in any stage of pregnancy are welcome. Participants do not need to be a member of the wellness center or a Tri-County patient. Class size is limited to 10. Please register at TCHC.org. For more information, contact Jeremy Meyer at jeremy.meyer@tchc.org or at 218-631-7475.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at River Heights Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Tri-County Health Care and the National Alzheimer’s Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.

Y Weight? Support Group--Meetings for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C at CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Please contact Janet online at Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Friday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market will be open, located on the Wesley Lawn on Hwy 71 across from Tri-County Healthcare from 2 to 5:30 p.m. SNAP/EBT and Debit accepted.

Relay for Life at 5:30 pm at Sunnybrook Park. For more information http://www.relayforlife/WadenaMN

Saturday, Aug. 10

Pig N Wing Challenge 1 - 6 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Come on out and pick your favorite.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 Cherry St., Bertha, invite everyone to their parish festival and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church basement. Meatballs are back on the menu along with ham, potatoes, salads, buns, homemade pie a la mode and beverages. Discounted prices for large families and people 65 and older, free meals for children less than 5 years old, and takeout is available. Bingo starts at noon, along with a country store, cake walk, children’s activities, a silent auction and a 2 p.m. cash raffle.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.



