The Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua event is Aug. 10 and 11. The annual event has been held every August for the past 29 years at the Old Wadena County Park.

Chautauqua classes will include barn quilt making (with charge for materials, Sunday only), pit-fired pottery, square dance lessons (Saturday only) and a guided canoe adventure on the Crow Wing River (Sunday only), along with several other classes. The classes are free but class sizes are limited.

At the same time, local artisans will be demonstrating numerous skills, including birch bark canoe making, wheel thrown pottery, blacksmithing, wood carving, bee keeping and many other arts and crafts. The Crow Wing Muzzleloaders, re-enactors who demonstrate the fur trapping lifestyle prior to 1840, will be back for the rendezvous, along with Baby’s Fry Bread food tent.

Back from several previous appearances are the duo of Curtis and Loretta, musicians from the Twin City area who play a host of instruments and combine voices in a blend of folk, bluegrass, and spirituals. Appearing for the first time at Old Wadena are the Purple Hulls on Sunday, a bluegrass group.

There is a $10 admission fee for adults for the Rendezvous event. There is no charge for any classes. There is a materials fee for the barn quilt class of $35.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 10

10:30 a.m. Jake Kaehne – Traditional Ojibwe Flute

11:30 a.m. Scandinavian folk music with the Sons and Daughters of Anders

1 p.m. Dave Virnala – ballads and folk songs

2:30 p.m. Curtis & Loretta – original music and folk music of America and the British isles with vocals, harp, guitar, and mandolin.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beth Kern, Face painting

Sunday, Aug. 11

10:30 a.m. Jake Kaehne – Traditional Ojibwe Flute

Noon Dave Virnala – ballads and folk songs

1 p.m. Purple Hulls – bluegrass vocals with mandolin, banjo and bass

2:30 p.m. Curtis & Loretta - original music and folk music.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beth Kern, Face painting

Chautauqua class schedule

Pit Fired Pottery - Cheryl Bannes and Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy (Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The art of the birch bark canoe – Roy Boessel Jr. (Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Square dance with the Wadena Whirlaways (Saturday at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Writing songs about real people – Loretta Simonet (Saturday 12:30 p.m.)

American Indian Flute – Jake Kaehne (Saturday & Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Barn Quilt Painting – Cynthia Buckholz (Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pre-register 218-371-6403)

Ukulele workshop – Curtis Teague. Bring your instrument (Sunday at 12:30 p.m.)

Canoeing the Crow Wing with Bob Schafer. Meet at Old Wadena campground, travel to Bullard’s Bluff and canoe with Bob to Old Wadena park. (leave from Old Wadena campground on Sunday at 9 a.m. to travel to Bullard’s Bluff. Bring your canoe, paddles, life jackets, etc.)

Artisans - Saturday and Sunday unless otherwise indicated

Wheel thrown pottery with Lowell Bayerkohler

Blacksmithing with Mike Hoffman

Using native plants to make dried arrangements with Joan Meyer

Beekeeping and the importance of bees with Dan Kern

Making cornhusk dolls with Jen and Jim Poland

Woodcarving with Neil Gregory

Lacemaking with Gayle Johnson

Building a birdhouse with Jon Hamberg

Rope making with Ray Baune

Building a Birchbark Canoe with Roy Boessel Jr.

BB Gun Safety with Darlys Hamberg

Bill Smith and the A.M. Soap Company

Beth Kern, face painting

Naturalist interpretations

Flora and Fauna of Old Wadena with Dick Oehlenschlager (Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Old Wadena Watershed interpretive talk - TBA





Chautauqua classes

1. Ukulele workshop

Curtis Teague will lead a hands-on workshop, teaching American style ukulele. Learn to play three simple songs. Bring your own ukulele. Handouts provided. One hour session on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

2. The Art of Writing Songs about real people

Loretta Simonet will teach how to write "story songs" about real-life people. Using examples from several of the songs she's written about Minnesota unsung heroes, she'll cover where to find song subjects, and much more. One hour session Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

3. Traditional Indian Flute

Jake Kaehne will teach the basics of playing the traditional Ojibwe flute. If you have your own flute, please bring it. If you do not have a flute you can borrow one at the event. One hour session on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

4. Pit fired pottery

Cheryl Bannes and Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy will be demonstrating pit firing techniques at the main fire circle at the Old Wadena campground. Pit firing is the oldest known method for the firing of pottery.

5. Barn Quilt Painting

Paint your own 2' x 2' barn quilt under the direction of Cynthia Buchholz. All materials and design assistance provided. Each student (or two-person team) will leave with a completed barn quilt ready to mount on a barn or outbuilding. A $35 materials fee is required for each student or team.. Sunday only 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 218-371-6403.

6. Square Dancing

Learn the elements of square dancing with the Wadena Whirlaways. Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No experience necessary.

7. Canoeing the Crow Wing River

Bob Schafer will lead a group of modern-day voyageurs and canoe from Bullard's Bluff to Old Wadena. A traditional birch bark canoe will lead the group. Meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at Old Wadena campground and transport your canoe to Bullard's Bluff. Don't forget your life jackets. Then, enjoy the Rendezvous with free admission for all canoeists.

