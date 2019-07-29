The Music in the Park Series in Staples continues on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., with Eric Neznik teaming up with his former band, October Son.

The band performed together from 2001 - 2004 before Neznik moved to Texas to pursue a career in country music. October Son played clubs and festivals throughout Minnesota, gaining a large following and a reputation for performing tight-knit versions of contemporary country and classic rock tunes.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Turn north on 6th Street in Staples. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.