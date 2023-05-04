Community calendar: May 4 edition
Events in the Wadena area, May 4-14
Thursday, May 4
- The Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau will meet at 8 a.m. in The Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW, Wadena. For more information contact the Wadena Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704.
- The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will take place at 1 p.m. inside Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. There will be a group discussion on the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.
- Tonight is Ladies' Wallyball Night at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena. Girls in the Wadena area who are in 7th grade or older are invited to enjoy a night of wallyball fun from 7-9 p.m. If you’re a member at the Mas it is free to get in, otherwise just pay the daily pass fee.
- Drastic Measures Brewing will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, May 5
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's Spring Concert Series wraps up with Sonora Winds live in concert! Join us in our intimate listening-room-style gallery space at 7:30 p.m. for live woodwind chamber music. The Sonora Winds trio is based in the Twin Cities. This concert will feature Latin American and American classical music, including the premiere of a newly written composition inspired by nature and the culture of Minnesota, "L’Etoile du Nord." Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students (thanks to grant support), and may be purchased via the Cultural Center's website, kulcher.org , or by calling 218-385-3339. Doors open at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.
Saturday, May 6
- The Otter Cove Children's Museum and Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls are collaborating to host festivities in honor of National Printmaking Day. Swing by either site between 1-3 p.m. to enjoy free play and printmaking activities for kids and families. Activities will include tissue paper painting, urban print-making, as well as monoprint bookmarks and OTC Precious Plastics figures and sensory play bin activities. There will be popcorn and lemonade served along with prize drawings for the kids (need not be present to win).
- The Wadena County 4-H Horse Project will host its 2nd Annual Horse and Hobby Expo at the Wadena County Fairgrounds in Wadena, starting at 10 a.m. There will be several vendors on site with all kinds of horse and hobby related items. There will also be a free will donation tack wash hosted by the 4-H Horse Project as a fundraiser for the group, and a tack sale/swap going on at the same time.
Monday, May 8
- Historian Arn Kind is back with another historical experience, “Liberators & The Holocaust," which will be presented by the Kitchigami Regional Library System at noon in the Wadena VFW, and again at 6 p.m. in the Pine River American Legion. Through first-person narratives you will experience what American soldiers, including Minnesotans, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II. This program is being presented free of charge, thanks to funding provided through the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage. Please contact your local library for more information or visit the website at krls.org .
Tuesday, May 9
- Thrivent Financial's Nathan Woodard will offer a workshop on 529 plans from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Frazee High School Media Center (enter Door 1). 529 plans are designed to help prepare for future college costs by offering tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals when funds are used toward qualified higher education expenses. This informational workshop will be offered with no obligations or solicitations and is open to all. To register, call 218-334-3181, Option 3 or sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
- Wadena Senior Center business meeting starts at 1 p.m.
- There will be a pregnancy-oriented pool class for expectant mothers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena, courtesy of Astera Health. Sign up online at asterahealth.org/events .
Thursday, May 11
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board meeting will take place at 8 a.m. in The Depot at 100 Aldrich Ave. SW.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at 12 p.m. for an "Art for Lunch" workshop on paper quilling with artist and Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes. Admission is $5, to cover the cost of materials. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage on the Cultural Center.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m., followed by cards until 4 p.m.
- Tonight is Guys' Wallyball Night at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena. Guys in the Wadena area who are in 7th grade or older are invited to enjoy a night of friendly wallyball competition from 7-9 p.m. If you’re a member at the Mas it is free to get in, otherwise just pay the daily pass fee.
Saturday, May 13
- The Wadena County HIstorical Society's monthly BookEnds presentation for May will feature a live performance by actor and author Nicole Kronzer at the Wadena Depot, starting at 11:30 a.m. Formerly a professional actor, Nicole Kronzer is also a high school English teacher. She loves to knit and run (usually not at the same time). She lives with her family in Minneapolis. Kronzer's "The Roof Over Our Heads" is a young adult novel about a family who puts on an immersive, interactive play to save their historical home. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are available on the website at wadenacountyhistory.org/bookends .
- There will be a Mother's Day Market at the Little Round Still in Wadena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come shop for a variety of Mother's Day gifts including clothes, jewelry, home decor and more, enjoy a drink from the Bloody Mary bar and get a chance to win some fun door prizes.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday pf each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
