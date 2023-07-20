Community calendar: July 20 edition
Events in the Wadena area, July 20-30
Thursday, July 20
- The Wadena Lions Club will host their annual barbecue at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lions members will be serving up delicious, slow-cooked beef and pulled pork barbecue, along with coleslaw, potato salad, chips, pickle and beverage. Meals are available to eat on-site or for take out; tickets can be purchased from club members. Proceeds go to support local school, youth and community projects.
- Area performers — singers, songwriters, musicians, poets, writers, jugglers, comedians and such — are invited to the New York Mills Sculpture Park for an Open Mic Night event at 7 p.m. Come early and enjoy some vittles from the Dang That's Good food truck, which will start serving at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their own beverages (alcohol is allowed), along with chairs and blankets, as seating on-site is limited. All ages welcome. No cost to attend.
Saturday, July 22
- The Pelican Rapids community will host its 34th Annual Art in the Park celebration at Sherin Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event promises "lots of new vendors," featuring everything from crafts and fine art to food and beverages. No admission fee; call the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce at 218-863-1221 for more information.
- An Adopt-A-Dinosaur event will take place at The Breakroom Coffee Bar and Play Cafe in Wadena (209 Jefferson St. South), 9 a.m.-noon. Kids are welcome to come pick out a stuffed dinosaur and dino house to take home, then check out the new "pet clinic"-themed play house while picking up their official adoption certificate. There will be a special dinosaur craft, sensory bin and a snack for kids to enjoy as part of their admission. Registration is required; go to thebreakroommn.com to sign up (there is a cost involved).
- Maplewood State Park will hold a "Wild Edible Foray" workshop at 10 a.m. in the Trail Center. Instructor Gret Stetz will show attendees how to find edible foods in nature, like mushrooms and berries, then lead a field trip to find some. If successful, the mushrooms will be prepared with scrambled eggs for sampling.
- The Wenonga Days Milk Carton Boat Races will take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Battle Lake Lions Park (just north of downtown). Competition is open to both children and adults; registration deadline is July 17. Check-in for the competition will take place from 1:30 to 2 p.m., with the first race to follow. Winners of each race — youth (ages 7-12), adult (age 13 and up) and family/multi-rider (mixed ages) — will receive a trophy and prize. Participants must sign a waiver form. Go to elevateotc.org/events to sign up, download the waiver form and find information on how to build a milk carton boat.
Sunday, July 23
- The Detroit Lakes Photography Club will lead a nature photo workshop at Maplewood State Park's Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter at 1 p.m., followed by a field trip to test attendees' new skills. All ages welcome.
Monday, July 24
- The Wadena Senior Center will host Bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
- More than 250 bicyclists will arrive in Wadena today as part of the Bike MS Ride Across Minnesota. They will camp at Sunnybrook Park for two nights before departing on Thursday, July 28. Hosted by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, the bikers will enjoy entertainment, meals and more. Call the Wadena Chamber at 281-632-7704 for more information.
- Elevate OTC will host a mixer at Mills Liquor in New York Mills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Come enjoy some refreshing seltzers and socialize with friends old and new. No RSVP needed.
Wednesday, July 26
- Come to the New York Mills Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a free "coffee talk" with Otter Tail County K-9 partners, Sergeant Zach Eifert and Mojo, about their adventures; there will be an opportunity for questions. Free and open to the public; grab a great cup of coffee from Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery while you're there. Hosted by the library and Elevate OTC.
- Moment in Time Dance Company will host a "Summertime Stretching Social" at Wadena-Deer Creek High School's main gymnasium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free, 30-minute stretching class will include a meet-and-greet social before class and an opportunity to ask questions afterward. No registration is needed; parents and interested dancers between age 3-18 are invited to come check out the class and register if interested in continuing.
- Pelican Rapids musician Dean Aamodt will perform at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter in Maplewood State Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, July 27
- The Perham Center for the Arts will host Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter Rachael Ianiro for a free concert on the lawn (or inside if raining) starting at 6:30 p.m. Wood Fire Pizza will also be on hand starting at 6 p.m. for those who would like to enjoy a meal while listening to the music. Open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.
Friday, July 28
- Come to Red Brick Boutique at 1-8 West Main St. in Ottertail for a tie-dye event, taking place from 1-6 p.m. Learn how to tie-dye or bleach your own "Bobber the Otter" t-shirt, available in children's (for this event only) and adult sizes. Call 218-367-2450 for more information.
Saturday, July 29
- The annual Verndale Days celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at McNair Park, just off U.S. Highway 10 in Verndale. Events include a Raiders Run 5K and 2-mile run at 8:30 a.m. (race day registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. Call Kenny Miller at 218-255-3121 for more information); four-person golf scramble at the Vintage Golf Course, 8:30 a.m. registration and 9 a.m. start (call Greg Johnson at 218-445-5184, extension 308, for more information); volleyball tournament at The Pirate's Den Bar and Restaurant (register with Shari Mattson at noon Friday, July 28), 9 a.m.; fun in the park with bouncy houses, games and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (games schedule will be posted in the park); bingo in the Lions Community Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; bean bag tournament in the park, 2 p.m. (register by 1:30 p.m.); grand parade at 6 p.m. (lineup starts at 4 p.m.; call Tina Wegscheid at 218-639-6243 for more information); smoked ribs and pulled pork served by the fire department both before and after the parade, until gone; duck drop following the parade (tickets available from the Verndale Lions); Messy Bessy following the parade (cost is $5); street dance with music by the Mug Wugs, 9 p.m.-midnight; fireworks at dusk.
- The 40th Annual Henning Fly-in and Classic Car Drive-in will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at the Henning Municipal Airport. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served (free for registered pilots, free-will offering for other guests). This event is a fundraiser for the Henning Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 1065, and brings together pilots from near and far; plane rides will be available, as well as some drawings for prizes donated by area merchants and aviators (must be present to win). For more information, contact Grant Smith, 218-583-2402.
- Project: Constellation will perform at 7 p.m. inside Wadena's Drastic Measures Brewing (101 Jefferson St.). Open to the public.
Sunday, July 30
- Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center (17 5th St. SW) will host an indoor rummage sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Those interested in reserving a table can come to the front desk and sign up; cost is $10 per table. Admission is free and open to the public to come in and shop.
- The last of four pre-qualifying races in the Wadena County Enduro racing series will take place at 1 p.m. on the Wadena County Fairgrounds track; the championship race is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Any questions, contact Justin Berg at 218-639-0865.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Sebeka's annual Red Eye River Days celebration will take place Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, with its first-ever tractor show being held on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 at Olson Ag, 29238 U.S. Highway 71, Sebeka (1.5 miles north of town). Exhibitors are invited to register for free; the tractor show will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a free pedal tractor pull for kids ages 3-12 on Saturday at 2 p.m. (registration starts at 1 p.m.; prizes will be given to all participants), and a Slowest Tractor Race on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tractors will also be given free entry into the Sebeka Red River Days Parade, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sebeka. Other RERD events in Sebeka include a 125th anniversary festival in the Sebeka City Park on Thursday, July 27 from 12-10 p.m.; Miss Sebeka Pageant at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28; and much more.
- The East Otter Tail and West Otter Tail county fairs both continue through Sunday, July 23 at the fairgrounds in Perham and Fergus Falls, respectively. This year's events will include 4-H and FFA livestock shows; exhibits from area 4-H members and open class competitors; live music, carnival rides, tractor pulls, demolition derbies and more. Go online to eotcountyfair.org and wotcountyfair.com, respectively, for a full schedule of each fair's events.
- The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues through Sunday, July 23 in Detroit Lakes. Water fights, sand castle building, a sailboat regatta, baseball, softball, beach soccer, the Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge and of course, the Parade of the Northwest are just a small sampling of the 65-plus events on tap for Detroit Lakes' biggest festival of the summer. A full schedule is available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival.
- Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center will host a free ACL injury prevention clinic for area athletes in grades 7-12, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., July 10-Aug. 2. Join Kendra Peeters, DPT, and Sarah Maninga, ATC, in the center's gymnasium to learn more about Hip/core strengthening, agility, plyometrics, single leg stability, and proprioception to prevent injuries; pre and post testing for jump mechanics, strength, and single-leg stability. There will be prizes given for those completing the clinic. Sign up at asterahealth.org to reserve your spot.
- The Wadena-Deer Creek Wrestling Club will host open mat wrestling for all boys and girls in grades 4-12 every Monday in July from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Come to New York Mills on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 for the Lund Mania Summer Celebration. This year's festivities will celebrate 75 years of Lund Boats in New York Mills. Events will include a fishing tournament, fish house festival, free swimming at the community pool, a fish fry, Boatville Drags competition, the Great Boat Hunt, street dance, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. Visit explorenewyorkmills.com for a full schedule.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
