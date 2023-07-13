Community calendar: July 13 edition
Events in the Wadena area, July 13-23
Thursday, July 13
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board will meet at 8 a.m. in the Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host bingo at 1 p.m.
- Wadena Elks Lodge 2386 will host a Chamber "Business After Hours" event from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with other businesses (both Chamber members and non-members welcome) while enjoying a free beverage courtesy of the Elks and light snacks from the Chamber. Learn more about the Wadena Elks Lodge and their new location; hear an update from the Chamber and Wadena Development Authority (WDA); and helpsay thank you and farewell to Wadena Development Authority intern Lillian Norman. Stay until the end for the door prize drawings; must be present to win.
Friday, July 14
- World-class bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing, will appear in concert at The Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga at 7 p.m. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and some surprising selections outside the bluegrass genre. The concert is free, on the shores of Spirit Lake near the public access. Bring a lawn chair! The rain venue is the Menahga School. Refreshments, provided by the Menahga United Methodist Church, will be available for purchase at the lakefront site.
Saturday, July 15
- Eric Reitan will perform live at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, July 16
- Join artist Matt Kania at Glendalough State Park for a three-hour class on plein air oil painting, starting at 1 p.m. Kania will teach participants how to paint with a limited palette. Hosted by Art of the Lakes; cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Sign up online at artofthelakes.org, send an email to aotl@arvig.net or call 218-864-8606 to reserve your spot.
Tuesday, July 18
- Thrifty White Pharmacy will hold a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at their new location on the Astera Health campus in Wadena, starting at 9 a.m. (Note: This is the correct date. The event was erroneously listed in last week's calendar for Tuesday, July 11.)
Wednesday, July 19
- The Wadena Senior Center will host a July Birthday Party at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
- The Wadena Lions Club will host their annual barbecue at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lions members will be serving up delicious, slow-cooked beef and pulled pork barbecue, along with coleslaw, potato salad, chips, pickle and beverage. Meals are available to eat on-site or for take out; tickets can be purchased from club members. Proceeds go to support local school, youth and community projects.
Saturday, July 22
- Maplewood State Park will hold a "Wild Edible Foray" workshop at 10 a.m. in the Trail Center.. Instructor Gret Stetz will show attendees how to find edible foods in nature, like mushrooms and berries, then lead a field trip to find some. If successful, the mushrooms will be prepared with scrambled eggs for sampling.
Sunday, July 23
- The Detroit Lakes Photography Club will lead a nature photo workshop at Maplewood State Park's Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter at 1 p.m., followed by a field trip to test attendees' new skills. All ages welcome.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center will host a free ACL injury prevention clinic for area athletes in grades 7-12, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., July 10-Aug. 2. Join Kendra Peeters, DPT, and Sarah Maninga, ATC, in the center's gymnasium to learn more about Hip/core strengthening, agility, plyometrics, single leg stability, and proprioception to prevent injuries; pre and post testing for jump mechanics, strength, and single-leg stability. There will be prizes given for those completing the clinic. Sign up at asterahealth.org to reserve your spot.
- The Wadena-Deer Creek Wrestling Club will host open mat wrestling for all boys and girls in grades 4-12 every Monday in July from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Come to New York Mills on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 for the Lund Mania Summer Celebration. This year's festivities will celebrate 75 years of Lund Boats in New York Mills. Events will include a fishing tournament, fish house festival, free swimming at the community pool, a fish fry, Boatville Drags competition, the Great Boat Hunt, street dance, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. Visit explorenewyorkmills.com for a full schedule.
- The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival gets underway Friday, July 14 in Detroit Lakes, continuing through Sunday, July 23. Water fights, sand castle building, a sailboat regatta, baseball, softball, beach soccer, the Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge and of course, the Parade of the Northwest are just a small sampling of the 65-plus events on tap for Detroit Lakes' biggest festival of the summer. A full schedule is available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival.
- The Bearclaw Muzzleloaders of Northern Minnesota will hold their annual rendezvous on July 15-16 at the Height of Land Sportsman's Club, located 15 miles east of Detroit Lakes on Highway 34 and then north on East Height of Land Road (signs will be posted). There will be a variety of shooting events, tomahawk and knife throwing, a primitive trail walk and primitive archery walk, kids games and more. All pets must be on a leash; owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. All competitors must be registered and in period dress. For more information contact Allan Witthoeft, 218-841-7096, or Dale Bellefy, 218-694-2994.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 5 p.m., with the meeting to start at 6 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
