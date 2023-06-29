Community calendar: June 29 edition
Events in the Wadena area, June 29-July 9
Thursday, June 29
- Local acoustic musical group Off the Hook will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park. The group is made up of four Pelican Rapids musicians — Lee Brenna, Laura Hagen, and Susie and Tom Ladwig. Playing a mix of country, folk, classic rock, and gospel music, their show offers something for everyone. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring a lawn chair, as on-site seating is limited.
- Darren Quam performs at Blackboard in Vergas, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public.
Saturday, July 1
- Come to 44205 West Little McDonald Drive in Dent from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Christmas in July-themed art and craft sale.
- Jim White performs live at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
- Epicenter Church will host a free screening of the summer movie classic, "The Sandlot," at 8 p.m. in the church parking lot at 119 1st St. SE, Wadena. Bring a lawn chair and blankets for seating; concessions will be available for purchase.
Monday, July 3
- Come to Maplewood State Park at 6:30 p.m. for a 45-minute meditation session with facilitator Sue Nyhus at the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Contact Sue at 218-731-1827 or email her at suejnyhus@gmail.com for more information, or to pre-register. No cost to attend, but please bring a lawn chair for seating.
Thursday, July 6
- The Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau will hold its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. in The Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW, Wadena.
Saturday, July 8
- Michael Pink performs live at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, July 9
- Enduro racing gets underway at the Wadena County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. This is the third of four pre-qualifying events, leading up to the championship on Aug. 19. Go to wadenacountyfairmn.com/enduro-series for more information.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Come to New York Mills on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 for the Lund Mania Summer Celebration. This year's festivities will celebrate 75 years of Lund Boats in New York Mills. Events will include a fishing tournament, fish house festival, free swimming at the community pool, a fish fry, Boatville Drags competition, the Great Boat Hunt, street dance, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. Visit explorenewyorkmills.com for a full schedule.
- For over 50 years, the Pelican Rapids community has come together to celebrate Pelican Fest — previously named Turkey Days; this year's celebration will also observe the city's 140th birthday. Come enjoy an awesome parade, turkey feed, and events around town, Thursday through Saturday, July 6-8. Go to PelicanRapidsFestival.com for a full schedule.
- The history of Phelps Mill County Park will be celebrated with its annual Phelps Mill Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9. There will be live music, craft beer and wine tasting, 100-plus artist booths, food from area nonprofits, hands-on activities for kids and adults, turtle races and more. Parking and shuttle transportation to and from the festival are free. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. Follow detour signs, as the bridge near the park on County Road 45 is under construction. Admission is $8 for adults, free for kids age 12 and under. Visit phelpsmillfestival.com for a full schedule.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
