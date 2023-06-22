Community calendar: June 22 edition
Events in the Wadena area, June 22-July 2
Thursday, June 22
- Join Elevate OTC at the New York Mills Sculpture Park for a "Watercolor 101" art class from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a two-hour beginner workshop where participants will learn and play with watercolor paints and pencils. It is designed to give participants a taste of the medium and to learn the basics while working to create their very own Minnesota-themed landscape art piece! Cost is $35; just 15 spots are available, so please go to elevateotc.org/events to pre-register.
Friday, June 23
- The Red Letter Band performs at 9 a.m. at the Wadena County Fair. They cover a variety of classic country hits and have prize giveaways for crowd participation.
- Sherwin and Pam Linton will bring their band, the Cotton Kings, to the Wadena County Fairgrounds for three free, one-hour shows, starting at 11 a.m. (classic country), 1 p.m. (Johnny Cash tribute) and 3 p.m. (rockabilly show). Open to the public.
- Enduro racing gets underway at the Wadena County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. This is the second of four pre-qualifying events, leading up to the championship on Aug. 19. Go to wadenacountyfairmn.com for more information.
- Kick off Pelican Rapids' Friendship Festival with a walking tour of the community's historic downtown, starting as 7 p.m. Cost is $8 per person; meet at the Pelican Rapids Public Library. For more information contact the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038 or check out the OTCHS Facebook page.
Saturday, June 24
- The Wadena Pilots Association will host its 16th Annual Wings and Wheels Over Wadena, a fly-in, drive-in and community day at the Wadena Municipal Airport, with airplane rides, bounce houses, a car show, Screaming Eagles model airplane demonstrations, food, face painting, and other contests and activities for kids. The festivities start with a pancake breakfast, served by the Wadena Chamber from 7 a.m. to noon; there will also be static displays by the local police, EMS and fire departments. The car show offers prizes of $300, $200 and $100 for first, second and third place, respectively.
- Motz Studios of Minneapolis will lead an introduction to Forest Therapy techniques on a walk through the pine woods at Green Island Preserve in Wadena from 1 to 4 p.m. Information to be presented will include research-proven benefits of forest therapy practices, experience with forest therapy invitations and methods, and pointers useful for teachers, health care workers, and parents. Pre-registration is requested, as workshop size is limited to only 15 participants. Cost to participate is $50. To sign up, email kentscheer@outlook.com or call 218-631-3084.
- A Birding for Beginners class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Maplewood State Park Trail Center. The class will provide basic information on what supplies you will need, bird identification, where to look for birds, and phone apps that will help you get started. Wayne Runningen will be leading the class.
- Thomastown Covenant Church in rural Staples will be celebrating its 125th anniversary with an inspirational concert of gospel and bluegrass music presented by the Garms Family , starting promptly at 5 p.m. There is no set admission fee, though free will donations will be gratefully accepted. The church is located at 15940 251st Ave., Staples. All are welcome.
- The Wadena County Fair truck and tractor pull gets underway at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Wadena. Admission is $20 for all those age 13 and up; $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids age 5 and under. Go to wadenacountyfairmn.com for more information.
- Darren Quam performs at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena from 7 to 10 p.m. Open to the public.
- The Dylan Doyle Band will perform an outdoor concert on the back deck at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. Detroit Lakes' Wood Fire Pizza will be on site from 5:30 to 8 p.m., so come early and enjoy some delicious pizza before the show. A cash bar will also be available. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors. Bring blankets and/or lawn chairs for seating. No cost to attend.
- Rock band Legacy of the Loud will be playing all the top-selling rock hits, medley-style, at the Wadena County Fairgrounds starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
- The Wadena County Fair Demolition Derby takes place at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, starting at 1 p.m. Go to wadenacountyfairmn.com for more information.
- The 2023 Miss Wadena Pageant gets underway at 7 p.m. in Wadena's Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are available from the contestants; five young women are vying for the title this year.
Monday, June 26
- The Wadena Senior Center will host an afternoon of bingo from 1:15-3 p.m., with cards to follow until 4 p.m. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
Tuesday, June 27
- The Ottertail Business and Community Association will host a free concert by Absolutely Elvis in the Ottertail City Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn will be available for concert attendees.
Wednesday, June 28
- The Jolly Pops will perform a free family music concert at the Wadena City Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Open to the public.
- Kids ages 9 to 13 are welcomed to come and experience archery at Maplewood State Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Check in at the Contact Station to find out where the event will be held. Instructors for the class are Kristina Somes, Sheri Meester and Brent Frazier.
Thursday, June 29
- Local acoustic musical group Off the Hook will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park. The group is made up of four Pelican Rapids musicians — Lee Brenna, Laura Hagen, and Susie and Tom Ladwig. Playing a mix of country, folk, classic rock, and gospel music, their show offers something for everyone. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring a lawn chair, as on-site seating is limited.
Saturday, July 1
- Jim White performs live at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Wadena County Fair continues through Sunday, June 25 at the fairgrounds in Wadena, with livestock shows, Enduro racing, live music, barrel racing, square dancing, kids' activities, bingo, a tractor pull, demolition derby, carnival midway rides and more. Go to wadenacountyfairmn.com for a full schedule.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites the public to its annual Regional Adult Art Show, which runs through Saturday, June 24. This year's theme is “The Only Home We’ve Known” and features the art of some of Minnesota’s finest artists. This annual show is a favorite for local artists and the regional community. It spotlights the incredible talent of rural Minnesota artists, much of which is for sale. The Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by contacting Cheryl Bannes at cheryl@kulcher.org or 218-385-3339.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
