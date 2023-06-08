Community calendar: June 8 edition
Events in the Wadena area, June 8-18
Thursday, June 8
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board of directors will meet at 8 a.m. in the Depot. Call 218-632-7704 for more information.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at 12 p.m. for an "Art for Lunch" workshop on cyanotype and sun prints with artist and Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes. Admission is $5, to cover the cost of materials. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage on the Cultural Center. Open to all adults and kids age 16 and up. Pre-registration is requested — please call 218-385-3339 (to help with supply planning) — OR just drop in!
- The Vergas Lions will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please contact Mariann Hokanson at 701-886-4301 or Linda Krabbenhoft at 218-790-2829, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "VERGAS."
- Bingo at the Wadena Senior Center from 1:15 to 3 p.m., with cards to follow from 3 to 4 p.m.
- The Wadena State Bank and United Way of Wadena and Otter Tail Counties are hosting a "United Fore Kids" Golf Tournament at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena, with registration at 11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 to 12:15 p.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. There will be games including "heads or tails," longest putt, longest drive and closest pin from . The winning team will receive a $500 prize. Cost to register is $400 for a 4-person team (corporate team sponsorships are $500) or $100 per individual entry. To sign up in advance, visit the website at uwotw.org . Questions? Contact Summer Hammond at 218-770-9406 or shammond@uwotw.org .
Friday, June 9
- Wadena's Town and Country Breakfast takes place at Burlington Northern Park from 7 to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, rolls, and a choice of coffee, juice or milk. Questions? Call the Chamber at 218-632-7704.
- The Sunnybrook Stomp 5K run/walk takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena. The races begin at 6:30 p.m., starting with a kids' 1K followed immediately by the 5K main event. The 5K course is a snapshot of Wadena, including the park, industrial, health care and residential areas of the city's northeast side. Cost for the 5K is $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 or younger. The Kids' 1K for ages 10 or younger is free, and all children who participate will receive a medal. Event t-shirts will be available while supplies last. There will be same day registration starting at 5:30 p.m.; to sign up in advance, register online at asterahealth.org/event s. All proceeds of the Sunnybrook Stomp will benefit the Astera Health pediatric rehab program.
- The June Jubilee Cornhole Tournament will take place at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and bags will be in the air promptly at 5 p.m. As always there will be two divisions, competitive and social. Competitive players will have to bring your own bags, social you will have to use the bags provided. Lakes Area Cornhole's social division is not made up of players that play year round at several tournaments. If you have ever won one of our social tournaments you also are required to play competitively. Entry fees are $20 per team for social and $40 for competitive.
- The 30th Anniversary Great American Think-Off will get underway with a special kick-off event at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and NYM Public Library from 3 to 9 p.m. The library will start things off by hosting Springboard for the Arts' Mobile Sign Shop with teaching artist Peter Haakon Thompson, from 3 to 6 p.m.; the Otter Tail County Historical Society's Executive Director, Chris Schuelke, will lead a history walk through downtown New York Mills from 5:15 to 6 p.m.; a Philosophers and Artists Reception will be held at the Cultural Center from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring the four finalists in this year's Great American Think-Off debate as well as the artists participating in the center's current gallery exhibit, "The Only Home We've Known," with refreshments and a cash bar included, and artist talks starting at 6:30 p.m.; and last but not least, a live outdoor music concert on the Cultural Center's back deck (weather permitting) with local band The Confused, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All events except the walking tour are free; the tour will cost just $8 per person. All events are open to the public.
Saturday, June 10
- The Joe Rousslang Youth Pancake Breakfast will be held at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena from 9 to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 per plate for adults; kids eat for free.
- The June Jubilee Youth Fishing Tournament will be held at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena from 10 a.m. to noon. Sponsered by Weber's and the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 218-632-7704 for more information.
- The 15th Annual Al Erickson Scholarship Golf Tournament gets underway at 11 a.m. on the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.
- The 22nd Annual Ronald McDonald House Motorcycle Ride gets underway at noon, starting and ending at the New York Mills VFW. Registration is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the VFW. All motorcycles welcome! There will be live music, food, auctions, and over 70 acres of camping available for those who want to stay overnight on Friday. Visit rmhride.org for more information.
- The Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds Live event for June features a performance by Philip Hunsicker, author of "The Old Crocodile Man Theory," at the Wadena Depot at 11:30 a.m. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are on the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Wadena Depot is located at 100 Aldrich Avenue SW.
- John's Car Care Center in Wadena will host a Jubilee Car Wash event from 2 to 5 p.m. All ages are invited to help wash cars; proceeds will benefit Wadena-Deer Creek youth wrestling camps. Cost for a wash is a free will donation.
- For its 30th anniversary debate, the Great American Think-Off is asking four armchair philosophers to grapple with a difficult question, "Which is more important, the environment or the economy?" Finalists Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls; Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, South Dakota; Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove, Minnesota will face off in a live debate at 7 p.m. in the New York Mills Public School Auditorium. The Think-Off is sponsored by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; student admission is $5. To reserve your seat, call 218-385-3339, visit the center's website at kulcher.org or get tickets online at thinkoff2023.bpt.me. A reception honoring the finalists will be held at the cultural center immediately following the debate and is open to all.
Tuesday, June 13
- The annual Ottertail City Park summer concert series gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert by Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings. Concessions available, including hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn. The concert series is sponsored by the Ottertail Business and Community Association.
Wednesday, June 14
ADVERTISEMENT
- The History Museum of East Otter Tail County in Perham will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with games, refreshments and more. Open to the public; all are welcome.
- Come to the New York Mills Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a free "coffee talk" on funeral planning, hosted by the library and Elevate OTC. Listen to Lisa Pruess from Farmers Union Insurance/Lisa Pruess Agency and Greg Karvonen from Karvonen Funeral amd Cremation Service talk about the options for preplanning and prefunding funerals, while enjoying a free cup of coffee from Farmer’s Daughter Rustic Bakery. Open to the public.
- The Wadena Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Veterans Park Committee, will present a Flag Day Program at 7 p.m. in the Wadena Veterans Memorial Park, located just off Highway 10 East, at 210 Harry and Rich Drive. The public is encouraged to attend; please bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on. The museum will be open, and refreshments will be served.
Friday, June 16
- United Community Bank's locations in Perham, Frazee and Dent will be giving away free ice cream treats in honor of June Dairy Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome.
- Red Brick Boutique in Ottertail will be hosting a travel-themed fashion show from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available by emailing miranda.redbrickboutique@gmail.com; use code "FLY5" to get a $5 discount.
Saturday, June 17
- Local singer-songwriter Rachael Ianiro will be performing live at Willie T's (inside Ottertail's Thumper Pond Resort) from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, June 18
- The Richville Community Center will be hosting Sunday morning breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving pancakes, French toast or eggs and toast with sausage, orange juice and coffee. Price is $7.50 per plate.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Wadena June Jubilee is Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, with live music, a parade, classic car show, 5K run/walk, bike race, golf tournament, fishing contest, kiddie tractor pull, medallion hunt, sidewalk sales, food vendors, beer tasting, fireworks and more! Questions? Call the Chamber at 218-632-7704.
- Wadena Citywide Rummage Sales will take place Thursday through Saturday, June 8-10 at residences throughout the community.
- The 155th Annual White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Powwow on takes place Friday through Sunday, June 9-11 at the powwow grounds in White Earth. There will be five Grand Entries, at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11. A feast will be held at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday; all are welcome to attend. A Diabetes Memorial 5K Run/Walk will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be a royalty contest, vendor booths and more. Camping on-site at your own risk; curfew is at 11 p.m., and site will have 24-hour security. More information is available at the White Earth Nation Facebook page.
- The Perham community's 2023 Turtle Fest celebration is June 14-18. This year's schedule includes a street fair, parade, fireworks, live music, pickleball tournament, used book sale at the library, food (everything from ice cream treats to "Idaho Nachos") and more. A full list of events can be found at perham.com/turtlefest .
- The 4th Annual Perham Area Bible Reading Marathon will be held June 11-17 at Northern Pacific Park in Perham. Sign up for a 15-minute slot or more to help organizers read the entire Bible throughout the week. Opening ceremony set for Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m., with reading from 4 to 8 p.m. Regular sessions are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 16; and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, with closing ceremony at 2 p.m. Contact Heidi Studer at 218-371-7291 for more information, or to register.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as on Memorial Day, May 29. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
ADVERTISEMENT