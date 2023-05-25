Community calendar: May 25 edition
Events in the Wadena area, May 25-June 4
Thursday, May 25
- The Regional LAC will host a speaker and discussion panel highlighting crisis services in the Brainerd Lakes region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, Baxter. Speaker Amber Haus will discuss "Hope in Recovery."
- Wadena Area Chamber hosts its monthly Retailers Meeting at 7 a.m. at the The Boondocks Cafe. Any business person is welcome to come network with other businesses and hear an update from the Chamber.
- Darren Quam performs live at Blackboard in Vergas, starting at 6 p.m.
Friday, May 26
- The Osage Sportsmans Club Range, located at 25315 County Road 48, Osage, will host a grand re-opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Come see the new range and enjoy coffee and cake as we celebrate our new berms, the new pistol range, the updated trap range and our new archery area. Information about ongoing events, trap shooting and upcoming events, such as Lady’s Day, The Outdoor Show (previously the Gun & Knife Show), and Rifle Sight-In will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold for the drawing that will be held at the end of the Outdoor Show. No entry fee; families are welcome. For more information contact Tom Wettels, 218-252-1130, or Jim Hartig, 218-252-9430.
- The commencement ceremonies for Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Class of 2023 will start at 7 p.m. in the WDC middle/high school gymnasium. Congratulations to the graduates.
Sunday, May 28
- Aaron Smith will perform live at Barney's in Wadena from 1 to 4 p.m. Smith is a country music singer/songwriter from Sumner, Iowa, who performs a mixture of contemporary country, pop, rock, hip hop, and more.
Monday, May 29
- The Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922, Pastor Amos Self, Wadena Area Community Band, and William Rose, DVM, guest speaker, will be part of the Memorial Day Program starting at 9 a.m. in the Wadena Cemetery. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Rain or shine, a short flag raising ceremony will held at the Cemetery Memorial Wall at 7 a.m. A memorial program to honor the service men and women who died at sea will take place near the water at Veterans Park, 30 minutes after the program at the cemetery.
- VFW Post 4020 and its Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day breakfast and program at the In Their Own Words (ITOW) Museum, 805 West Main, Perham. A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee will be served by the VFW Auxiliary from 8 a.m. to noon, with admission as a free will donation. There will be a program at 10:15 a.m., and a silent auction benefiting area veterans will take place concurrently.
- The Wadena County 4-H Horse Project will host a Memorial Day Fun Show at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m. There will be candy bar races, egg and spoon races, and barrel races; fun for all ages. Cost to participate is $20 per horse and rider combo. Free to spectators.
Wednesday, May 31
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and Niijii Radio are pleased to present "Celebrating Cultures," a family-friendly community art and cultural exchange event at the New York Mills Sculpture Park and Barn just off Highway 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. This event is free to attend, will include both free and paid activities/products, and is open to all. There will be family-friendly community art activities, artists demonstrating or sharing cultural practices, live dance performances and more. Visit kulcher.org or call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 with any questions.
Thursday, June 1
- Darren Quam performs live at Blackboard in Vergas, starting at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 2
- Astera Health Foundation will be holding their annual golf scramble at White Tail Run Golf Course in Wadena. Contact Astera Health at 218-631-3510 for more information.
Saturday, June 3
- The Ottertail City Fire Department will host an open house at the fire hall (93 Lake Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be kitchen fire demonstrations at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.; a fire hose barrel challenge from 1 to 2 p.m., and food from the Ottertail Business Association, for a free will donation, along with informational booths and a place to sign up for SMART911.
- Wadena County 4-H will host a Poultry Camp event at the Wadena Armory, 517 Jefferson St. N., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn from experienced 4-H youth, leaders and poultry professionals about bird selection, nutrition, housing, grooming and showing. This is a series for the whole family — with special sessions for adults that will provide instructions for purchasing and identifying poultry for the fair, enrolling in 4-H Online, how to maintain accurate 4-H records, the cost of raising poultry and the future of poultry production. Open to all Minnesota 4-H families; sign up online at mn.4honline.com (search for 2023 Wadena Poultry Camp).
- A "Shops and Hops" Craft Beer Fest will take place in Vergas from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy the afternoon on Main Street, shopping and sampling an array of craft beers. There will also be food trucks, live music by Rachael Iriano and Damian Anderson, prize drawings and more.
Recurring/multi-day events
- St. John's Lutheran Church of Vergas will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 20. There will be Donuts by Kathy for sale as well as new items from the former Attic Shop. Open to all.
- Members of the Wadena VFW and its Auxiliary will be distributing VFW Poppies around the community on May 18-19. Please support our local veterans by participating in this program.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- The Richville Community Center will be hosting Sunday morning breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Sunday of the month this summer, starting on June 18. Serving pancakes, French toast or eggs and toast with sausage, orange juice and coffee. Price is $7.50 per plate.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as on Memorial Day, May 29. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
