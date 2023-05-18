Community calendar: May 18 edition
Events in the Wadena area, May 18-28
Thursday, May 18
- United Community Bank will be giving away free trees as part of its customer appreciation event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Perham, Frazee and Dent locations. Choose from Red Maple, White Pine and Crabapple.
- A home buyer knowledge class will be presented by local experts at The Title Team, Hinkle Realty and Wadena State Bank from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW. Sign up via email at contactwadena@thetitleteam.com .
- The cities of Frazee and Vergas are in the midst of finalizing plans for several new trails in the area. An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center, to review plans for connecting Frazee to Wannigan Park by trail; an update on the status of Wannigan Park planning and development; plans for connecting Vergas to the Heartland Trail at Frazee and the Heart of the Lakes Trail — and an opportunity for the public to provide input on all of the above. Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. For more information, please contact Patrick Hollister at patrick.hollister@claycountymn.gov or 218-329-1809.
Friday, May 19
- Elevate OTC and Walker Lake Fish Hatchery in Richville will host a free "Nosy Neighbor" tour of the hatchery starting at 4 p.m. Operated by the DNR, this seasonal hatchery is responsible for collecting Red River strain walleye eggs, making it one of only two spawn take sites in the state. During the tour, you’ll learn about the hatchery’s history, its critical role in fish management, and the fascinating process of raising and stocking fish. You’ll also get to see the fish up close and even have a chance to feed them! Don’t miss out on this chance to explore one of Minnesota’s hidden gems. Event is free, but RSVP is requested. Sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
- The England Prairie Pioneer Club will host a free performance of the Perpich Arts High School theatrical presentation "Quilters," from 2 to 4 p.m. at the England Prairie grounds, 14229 County Road 1, Verndale. The performance is being held outdoors, so bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. "Quilters" tells the story of a pioneer woman, Sarah, and her seven daughters as they face life in the American frontier, in a musical format. Open to the public, though the subject matter is recommended for age 12 and older.
- The England Prairie Pioneer Club will host a pancake supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the England Prairie grounds, 14229 County Road 1, Verndale. The menu will include "Phyllis's famous pancakes" along wiht sausage links, eggs, hash browns, applesauce and a beverage. Cost is $10 per plate ($5 for kids under age 12). There will also be a bake sale held during the fundraiser. Both sit down and take out dining optionsi available.
Sunday, May 21
- Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church will be hosting the 2023 Virtual Lorie Line Easter Concert with special vocalist Robert Robinson, starting at 2 p.m.. All are welcome to attend this one hour, 15 minute concert in the new church building at 61847 State Highway 29, between Wadena and Deer Creek. There will be light refreshments and a free will offering.
- The Wadena County Ag Society will host its first Enduro racing event of the season at the Wadena County Fairgrounds racetrack, starting at 1 p.m.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host a Puzzle Party at 2 p.m. Free to play, but registration is required, as the competition is limited to 10 teams. Must compete in teams of 4; prizes will be given to the top three teams. Sign up online at https://www.drasticmeasuresbrew.com/event.../puzzle-party-4 .
Tuesday, May 23
- Wadena County Solid Waste will host a household hazardous waste pickup day in Menahga from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Menahga Fire Hall, 115 2nd Ste NE; and in Sebeka from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of West Minnesota Street and U.S. Highway 71 (the Rife Chevrolet building). Safe disposal at no charge for paint, stain and varnish; oil and oil filters; garden pesticides and herbicides; rechargeable and lithium batteries; household aerosol and cleaners; devices containing mercury, and safely contained sharps. No light bulbs, tires or electronics allowed. A full list of acceptable items is available on the Wadena County website .
- Frazee Trail Plan Open House: The cities of Frazee and Vergas are in the midst of finalizing plans for several new trails in the area. An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center, to review plans for connecting Frazee to Wannigan Park by trail; an update on the status of Wannigan Park planning and development; plans for connecting Vergas to the Heartland Trail at Frazee and the Heart of the Lakes Trail — and an opportunity for the public to provide input on all of the above. Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.; a free, light supper will also be served, courtesy of the Frazee Community Development Corporation. For more information, please contact Patrick Hollister at patrick.hollister@claycountymn.gov or 218-329-1809.
Thursday, May 25
- The Regional LAC will host a speaker and discussion panel highlighting crisis services in the Brainerd Lakes region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, Baxter. Speaker Amber Haus will discuss "Hope in Recovery.
Friday, May 26
- The Osage Sportsmans Club Range, located at 25315 County Road 48, Osage, will host a grand re-opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Come see the new range and enjoy coffee and cake as we celebrate our new berms, the new pistol range, the updated trap range and our new archery area. Information about ongoing events, trap shooting and upcoming events, such as Lady’s Day, The Outdoor Show (previously the Gun & Knife Show), and Rifle Sight-In will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold for the drawing that will be held at the end of the Outdoor Show. No entry fee; families are welcome. For more information contact Tom Wettels, 218-252-1130, or Jim Hartig, 218-252-9430.
- The commencement ceremonies for Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Class of 2023 will start at 7 p.m. in the WDC middle/high school gymnasium. Congratulations to the graduates.
Sunday, May 28
- Aaron Smith will perform live at Barney's in Wadena from 1 to 4 p.m. Smith is a country music singer/songwriter from Sumner, Iowa, who performs a mixture of contemporary country, pop, rock, hip hop, and more.
Monday, May 29
- VFW Post 4020 and its Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day breakfast and program at the In Their Own Words (ITOW) Museum, 805 West Main, Perham. A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee will be served by the VFW Auxiliary from 8 a.m. to noon, with admission as a free will donation. There will be a program at 10:15 a.m., and a silent auction benefiting area veterans will take place concurrently.
Recurring/multi-day events
- St. John's Lutheran Church of Vergas will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 20. There will be Donuts by Kathy for sale as well as new items from the former Attic Shop. Open to all.
- Members of the Wadena VFW and its Auxiliary will be distributing VFW Poppies around the community on May 18-19. Please support our local veterans by participating in this program.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
