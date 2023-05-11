Community calendar: May 11 edition
Events in the Wadena area, May 11-21
Thursday, May 11
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce board meeting will take place at 8 a.m. in The Depot at 100 Aldrich Ave. SW.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at 12 p.m. for an "Art for Lunch" workshop on paper quilling with artist and Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes. Admission is $5, to cover the cost of materials. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage on the Cultural Center.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m., followed by cards until 4 p.m.
- Tonight is Guys' Wallyball Night at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena. Guys in the Wadena area who are in 7th grade or older are invited to enjoy a night of friendly wallyball competition from 7-9 p.m. If you’re a member at the Mas it is free to get in, otherwise just pay the daily pass fee.
- Come and help the members of the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band salute the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for their country, with an 8:15 p.m. performance at the Perham Center for the Arts. The Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band is a volunteer ensemble that is composed of veterans or family members who share their talents to help foster patriotism through music, with free concerts throughout the area. All are welcome to celebrate an evening of music, allegiance and fellowship as we honor our military and it veterans. Refreshments will be provided and donations are appreciated.
Saturday, May 13
- The Wadena County Historical Society's monthly BookEnds presentation for May will feature a live performance by actor and author Nicole Kronzer at the Wadena Depot, starting at 11:30 a.m. Formerly a professional actor, Nicole Kronzer is also a high school English teacher. She loves to knit and run (usually not at the same time). She lives with her family in Minneapolis. Kronzer's "The Roof Over Our Heads" is a young adult novel about a family who puts on an immersive, interactive play to save their historical home. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are available on the website at wadenacountyhistory.org/bookends .
- There will be a Mother's Day Market at the Little Round Still in Wadena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come shop for a variety of Mother's Day gifts including clothes, jewelry, home decor and more, enjoy a drink from the Bloody Mary bar and get a chance to win some fun door prizes.
Monday, May 15
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce will host a "Business After Hours" event at Highway 10 Billiards and Pub, 706 Ash Ave. NW, Wadena, from 6 to 10 p.m. All Wadena area business owners, managers and employees are invited to meet owners Jason and Amber Geis and Brian Hagen who will be offering FREE pool throughout the evening as well as a variety of snacks. The 6,000-square-foot space features 11 pool tables, darts, arcade games, pizza and drinks.
Tuesday, May 16
- Join Kris from Otter Berry Farm at Mills Liquor from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to learn all about growing strawberries and how the fall corn maze is created. Learn about the best berry varieties for Minnesota, how to help them survive the winter months, plus the secrets of how to get a cornfield looking like a maze each fall! Depending on the weather, a bare root strawberry plant will be available for each participant to take home and plant.
- Join the New York Mills Public Library's new Cookbook Club at 5 p.m. for a gathering that brings together all those who love good food and interesting recipes. Participants are asked to choose a recipe from "The Well Plated Cookbook" to prepare and share with the group. Registration is necessary, as space is limited and there are only 10 spots available. Stop by the library or call 218-346-4892 for more information.
- The Wadena Concert Association presents "Ring of Kerry" at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena Memorial Auditorium (216 Dayton Ave SW). This Irish music ensemble takes its name from a beautiful craggy drive in southwestern County Kerry, Ireland. Its Celtic music, however, is played with a heart much closer to its American home; there will also be a dance troupe performing with the band. For more information, contact Bridget King at 218-639-2469.
- Wadena County Solid Waste will be hosting the installation of a recycled plastic art project, titled "Hidden Water," from 1 to 3 p.m. at Green Island, an urban forest located at 850 Scheer Drive NE in Wadena. This recycled art installation is made of hundreds of water drops created with waste plastic, representing the connection between water and waste. Learn about the Precious Plastic Recycling Project, put your own water drop on the installation, and see a demo of how our small recycling machines turn waste plastic into art! This installation will be on view at Green Island throughout the summer, and maybe beyond.
Wednesday, May 17
- Come to the New York Mills Public Library for an informal 10:30 a.m. "coffee talk" presentation on "Genealogy and More," and enjoy a cup of fresh-brewed coffee from Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery while you listen. Free and open to the public.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host a 10:30 a.m. "Wednesday Workshop" on making Glass Mosaic Suncatchers. The workshop will last about 2-3 hours, and will take place in the Center's main floor gallery space. Registration is required. Call 218-385-3339 for more information or to sign up. You can also contact Cheryl Bannes at cheryl@kulcher.org if you have questions or would like to teach a future workshop.
- The Wadena Senior Center will host a May birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
- United Community Bank will be giving away free trees as part of its customer appreciation event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Perham, Frazee and Dent locations. Choose from Red Maple, White Pine and Crabapple.
Friday, May 19
- Elevate OTC and Walker Lake Fish Hatchery in Richville will host a free "Nosy Neighbor" tour of the hatchery starting at 4 p.m. Operated by the DNR, this seasonal hatchery is responsible for collecting Red River strain walleye eggs, making it one of only two spawn take sites in the state. During the tour, you’ll learn about the hatchery’s history, its critical role in fish management, and the fascinating process of raising and stocking fish. You’ll also get to see the fish up close and even have a chance to feed them! Don’t miss out on this chance to explore one of Minnesota’s hidden gems. Event is free, but RSVP is requested. Sign up online at elevateotc.org/events .
- The England Prairie Pioneer Club will host a free performance of the Perpich Arts High School theatrical presentation "Quilters," from 2 to 4 p.m. at the England Prairie grounds, 14229 County Road 1, Verndale. The performance is being held outdoors, so bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. "Quilters" tells the story of a pioneer woman, Sarah, and her seven daughters as they face life in the American frontier, in a musical format. Open to the public, though the subject matter is recommended for age 12 and older.
- The England Prairie Pioneer Club will host a pancake supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the England Prairie grounds at 14229 County Road 1, Verndale. The menu will include "Phyllis's famous pancakes" along wiht sausage links, eggs, hash browns, applesauce and a beverage. Cost is $10 per plate ($5 for kids under age 12). There will also be a bake sale held during the fundraiser. Both sit down and take out dining optionsi available.
Sunday, May 21
- The Wadena County Ag Society will host its first Enduro racing event of the season at the Wadena County Fairgrounds racetrack, starting at 1 p.m.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host a Puzzle Party at 2 p.m. Free to play, but registration is required, as the competition is limited to 10 teams. Must compete in teams of 4; prizes will be given to the top three teams. Sign up online at https://www.drasticmeasuresbrew.com/event.../puzzle-party-4 .
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Signup with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
