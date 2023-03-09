Community calendar: March 9 edition
Events in the Wadena area, March 9-19
Thursday, March 9
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center to enjoy "Art for Lunch," a creative lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Artist and Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes will lead this one-hour class on "Fabric Baskets for Spring." Cost is just $5 to cover all materials used. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage courtesy of the Cultural Center. Questions? Call 218-385-3339, or visit the website at kulcher.org .
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
Friday, March 10
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The caller will be Myron Hollatz, and there is a potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
Saturday, March 11
- Join the Wadena County Historical Society at 11:30 a.m. for a brand new BookEnds Online Edition with Matt Goldman, New York Times bestselling author of "Carolina Moonset." Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees...all from the comfort of your home! This BookEnds event, like all BookEnds events, will also be available for archived viewing at the museum website after the live webinar. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
- Art of the Lakes Gallery in Battle Lake will host a "Parent and Me" craft activity for parents and young children, up to age 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. This month's activity is making clay handprint mittens; cost is $10, including all supplies, and all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call 218-864-8606 during regular gallery hours or send an email to aotl@arvig.net .
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce will host its Appreciation Banquet at the Wadena VFW. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., with the program and awards presentation to get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include dinner, appetizers and a drink. They may be purchased at the chamber office, 100 Southwest Aldrich Ave., or by calling 218-632-7704 to reserve your seats.
- Wadena County 4-H will host a Winter Project Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 401 2nd St. SE, Sebeka. Project selection begins at 8:30 a.m., with two sessions to follow at 9 and 10:30 a.m., and a brief feedback session starting at noon. You do not have to be a 4-H member to participate in this free event, but pre-registration is requested; a link can be found at the University of Minnesota Extension-Wadena County 4-H Facebook page . Youth from grades K-6 are welcome, but participation is limited to the first 40 kids to register. Younger children are welcome as well, but parents must remain with anyone under age 5. Mini projects will be offered to these participants.
- A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls will present "Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at fergusarts.org ; cost is $28 for adults, $15 for students.
Wednesday, March 15
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host a Wednesday Workshop on making stamped metal jewelry, starting at 10:30 a.m. Instructor Cheryl Bannes will teach you about types of metal, preparation of the metals, tools to use, stamping, and finishing designs. Each participant can plan on finishing a necklace and bracelet. Minimum of three and maximum of 10 participants; cost is $30 per person, with a 10% discount for NYMRCC members.
- Elevate OTC will host an exploratory class, "PiYO 101," from 5 to 6 p.m. at Lakes Fit in Vergas (105 East Main St.). Maximum class size is 10 people; cost is $15 to participate. Sign up online at elevateotc.org .
Thursday, March 16
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
Friday, March 17
- An artist reception for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's new exhibit, "Heavy Metal," featuring eight metal sculptors, blacksmiths and knife makers from around the region, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Cultural Center Gallery, with an Artist Talk at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served; this event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 18
- A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at the Dent Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Quilts of Valor program. Admission is a free will offering. There will also be a basket raffle, with tickets sold during the event. Money raised will be used for making and awarding Quilts of Valor to veterans and active duty military service personnel.
- The Lakes Area Home and Cabin Show takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perham Area Community Center, with a Masons pancake breakfast, more than 40 area vendors, Adventureland activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., glitter tattoos and face painting for the kids. Admission is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce.
- The Knobhill Sportsmans Club in Wadena will host a Permit to Carry class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $80 per person, due at the start of class. Pre-registration is requested; call or text Mike at 320-212-3516 or send an email to mike@gunclass.com for more information.
- The grand opening of the new Astera Health (formerly Tri-County Health) hospital at 421 11th St. NW in Wadena gets underway at noon. Come enjoy refreshments, take a guided tour, and see for yourself what sets our state-of-the-art facilities apart. No RSVP required. Just show up and join the celebration!
- The Wadena VFW will host the Leprechaun Olympics — pool, darts and ax throwing — starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $50 per team, with a maximum of 16 teams allowed. Payment must be made to secure a spot. Call 218-632-6951 for more information.
- The Wadena Area Concert Association presents the Illumine Trio (vocals, trumpet and harp) at 7:30 p.m. in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tickets available at the door. For more information, contact Bridget King at 218-639-2469.
- A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls will host a 7:30 p.m. concert by Mediterranean artist Pavlo. Tickets are available at
fergusarts.org
; cost is $25 for adults, $10 for students.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Frazee Knights of Columbus are having their annual Lenten fish fry dinner fundraisers on two more Fridays this month, March 17 and 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Each dinner includes fried fish, scalloped potatoes or French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids age six and under. The proceeds will go toward repaying a loan for the church's new roof.
- Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls will host three more performances of its spring play, "9 to 5: The Musical," at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11 as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on March 12, all in the Waage Theatre. This musical theater production is "a light-hearted revenge tale of three office underdogs with big dreams and big schemes, based on the 1980 hit movie “9 to 5” and its titular song. Tickets are available online at mstate.universitytickets.com, through the M State Bookstore at 218-736-1556, and will be sold at the door. Ticket prices are $11 for adults and $5 for students in advance; and $14 for adults and $5 for students at the door; all seats are general admission.
- A new exhibit at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery, "Heavy Metal," will be on display through April 8. This exhibit features sculptors, blacksmiths, and knife makers. Metal artists included in the exhibit are Tim Cassidy, Paul Albright, Timothy Pierce, Barry Tumberg, Jerry Hobbs, Jessica Woods, Wayne Becker and Jamie Virnala. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; it is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The gallery is free and open to the public;, but private tours can also be arranged by emailing info@kulcher.org or calling 218-385-3339.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .
