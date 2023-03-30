Community calendar: March 30 edition
Events in the Wadena area, March 30-April 9
Thursday, March 30
- Come to the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 7 p.m. for Men's Wallyball Night; this friendly competition is open to men of all ages, from grade 7 up to adult. This event is free for Mas members; non-members will just have to pay the daily pass fee.
- Studio 22, located at 123 S. Jefferson St. in Wadena, will host a Ladies Empowerment Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The evening's activities will begin with a pilates class at 5:40 p.m., followed by presentations from event vendors and some fun giveaways. Event is for all ages, so bring your daughters, mothers and girlfriends for some shopping, hair tutorials, conversation and more.
- Elevate OTC is hosting a special "Nosy Neighbor" event at the Bongard's plant and retail store in Perham, titled "How is Cheese Made?" From 2 to 3:45 p.m., learn how Bongard's processes over 4 million pounds of milk into cheese and whey products every day. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are required, as is proper protective equipment, but that will be provided by Bongard's. Tour involves a lot of walking, including some steps, and the noise level is high. Free and open to the public, but the tour is limited to 20 participants, so sign up today at elevateotc.org. This event was originally scheduled for Feb. 23.
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
- Scandinavian master musicians Ross Sutter and Art Bjorngjeld will present a special evening of lively tunes and songs performed on accordion, guitar and banjo, including songs from both Sweden and Norway along with history, jokes and stories, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the New York Mills Public Library. This event is co-hosted by the NYM Library and Viking Library System, with funding from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Friday, March 31
- Join humorist, author, and playwright Kevin Kling at 4 p.m. in Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Robertson Theater for a free storytelling presentation. Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country. Spend an evening with Kevin as he shares new stories and reads from his very popular books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother." No advanced tickets or registration necessary. This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
- Come to the Wadena VFW at 6 p.m. for an evening of axe-throwing fun, hosted by the VFW and US Axe. A cash buy-in tournament will be starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be professional axe throwing coaches on site; come discover whether this fun and entertaining sport is for you.
- The Frazee Knights of Columbus are having their final fish fry dinner fundraiser of the season from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Dinner includes fried fish, scalloped potatoes or French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids age six and under. The proceeds will go toward repaying a loan for the church's new roof and supporting community youth scholarships.
- The Heart O'Lakes Harmony Men's Chorus will host its spring concert, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway," at 7:30 p.m. in A Center for the Arts, 124 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls. Children age 12 and under are admitted free of charge; tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students, and may be purchased in advance at Victor Lundeen's in Fergus Falls, or at the door.
Saturday, April 1
- The 2nd Annual New York Mills Community Cleanup Day gets underway at 9 a.m. by taking on the Little League field at Pietryka Park, then proceeding down Main Street to the Village Green and Pulaski Park. All are welcome to come join in and help make the town look its best, just in time for Easter. Garbage bags and gloves will be available for all volunteers, and lunch will be served around 12-1 p.m.
- Wadena Area Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet at the Wadena VFW, starting at 4 p.m., with dinner getting underway at 5:30. More than $28,000 in prizes will be given away. Cost is $50 for adults, $30 for youth, or $70 for couples. Tickets available online at mndu.org .
- Wadena County 4-H will host a Poultry Camp event at the Wadena Armory, 517 Jefferson St. N., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn from experienced 4-H youth, leaders and poultry professionals about bird selection, nutrition, housing, grooming and showing. This is a series for the whole family — with special sessions for adults that will provide instructions for purchasing and identifying poultry for the fair, enrolling in 4-H Online, how to maintain accurate 4-H records, the cost of raising poultry and the future of poultry production. Open to all Minnesota 4-H families; sign up online at https://mn.4honline.com (search for 2023 Wadena Poultry Camp).
Sunday, April 2
- Two performances of the Palm Sunday Cantata, "A Journey to Hope," will be presented by the Lenten Community Choir, 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E. Gilman Ave., New York Mills; and 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 500 6th Ave. SW, Perham. Refreshments will be served following both performances. The Lenten Community Choir is directed by Sarah Carlstrom and accompanied by Janell Brakel.
Tuesday, April 4
- The Wadena VFW will host a dance from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome.
- The City of Wadena will hold a public meeting on the Highway 10 project at 5:30 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center. Wadena residents are urged to attend, see the latest design, and comment on the project.
Thursday, April 6
- The Wadena Convention & Visitors Bureau's monthly meeting is 8 a.m. at the Wadena Depot.
- The Wadena Chamber hosts Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at Magnifi Financial-Wadena branch. Meet and mix with other business owners/managers/staff in a relaxed setting. Enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, chips and pop/bottled water, courtesy of Magnifi Financial.
- Come to the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 7 p.m. for Ladies' Wallyball Night; this friendly competition is open to women of all ages, from grade 7 up to adult. Particiation is free for Mas members; non-members will just have to pay the daily pass fee.
Saturday, April 8
- Hoppin' Out of Hibernation Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bertha-Hewitt School 2000 Gym. More than 40 vendors, food and entertainment. Admission is a freewill offering.
- Easter Egg Hunt for youth age 10 and under, 1 p.m. at the Wadena Southwest Complex/Toby's Hill. Shop Hop for shopping deals and specials and the Easter Bunny will be at The Depot for photos!
- The New York Mills Easter Bunny visit and egg hunt will take place at the Memorial Park Village Green Gazebo from 12 to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and make sure to take a photo with the Easter Bunny before you leave!
- This is the final day to catch the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery's latest exhibit, "Heavy Metal," featuring sculptors, blacksmiths, and knife makers. The gallery will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to check out the exhibit.
- The Wadena City Library is hosting "Easter Games" from 10am to noon, at the library, 304 1st St SW.
- The Wadena County Historical Society's Bookends Online Edition welcomes poet Sharon Chmielarz from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chmielarz was selected as the South Dakota Poet of Merit for 2021. Her poems’ subjects include women, history, family, and the prairie. Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees...all from the comfort of your home! This BookEnds event, like all BookEnds events, will also be available for archived viewing at wadenacountryhistory.org after the live webinar.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The final two performances of Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre's musical "Chicago" will be held at Wadena Memorial Auditorium on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $7 for students; they can be purchased at the door or online. (Note: Show is considered PG-13.)
- Lakewood Health System will offer weekly grief support group meetings, every Tuesday through April 25, 3-4:30 p.m. at Sourcewell (202 12th St. NE, Staples). Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, child or any other loss is welcome to attend one or all meetings. To register or for more information about the grief support group, please call 218-894-8093 or email pauljohnson@lakewoodhealthsystem.com .
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
