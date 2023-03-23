Community calendar: March 23 edition
Events in the Wadena area, March 23-April 2
Thursday, March 23
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a 6:30 p.m. presentation by Missy Hermes, education coordinator for the Otter Tail County Historical Society, on "Infernal Ailments: History of Public Health in Otter Tail County." Free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged. Call the NYM Public Library at 218-385-2436 to sign up.
Sunday, March 26
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host its second annual Puzzle Party at 2 p.m. Team registration is now closed, but watching is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place teams.
- Wadena's EpiCenter Church will host a free screening of the movie, "Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist," starting at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 119 1st St. SE in Wadena. (Note: This movie is rated PG-13.)
Monday, March 27
- The Wadena Chamber Appreciation Banquet (rescheduled from March 11) will take place at Wadena VFW. Social at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; program at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, which includes dinner, beverage and social hour snacks. They may be purchased at the chamber office, 100 Southwest Aldrich Ave., or by calling 218-632-7704 to reserve your seats.
Tuesday, March 28
- Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity invites the public to join them for an open house to learn how the community can support building a house for the Guevara family of Wadena. Learn about volunteer opportunities on and off the construction site, understand how to support the build through financial donations and more. Stop by the open house any time between 5 to 7 p.m. at the Little Round Still, located at 114 Jefferson Street South.
Thursday, March 30
- Come to the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 7 p.m. for Men's Wallyball Night; this friendly competition is open to men of all ages, from grade 7 up to adult. This event is free for Mas members; non-members will just have to pay the daily pass fee.
- Studio 22, located at 123 S. Jefferson St. in Wadena, will host a Ladies Empowerment Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The evening's activities will begin with a pilates class at 5:40 p.m., followed by presentations from event vendors and some fun giveaways. Event is for all ages, so bring your daughters, mothers and girlfriends for some shopping, hair tutorials, conversation and more.
Friday, March 31
- Join humorist, author, and playwright Kevin Kling at 4 p.m. in Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Robertson Theater for a free storytelling presentation. Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country. Spend an evening with Kevin as he shares new stories and reads from his very popular books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother." No advanced tickets or registration necessary. This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
- Come to the Wadena VFW at 6 p.m. for an evening of axe-throwing fun, hosted by the VFW and US Axe. A cash buy-in tournament will be starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be professional axe throwing coaches on site; come discover whether this fun and entertaining sport is for you.
Saturday, April 1
- Wadena Area Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet at the Wadena VFW, starting at 4 p.m., with dinner getting underway at 5:30. More than $28,000 in prizes will be given away. Cost is $50 for adults, $30 for youth, or $70 for couples. Tickets available online at mndu.org .
- Wadena County 4-H will host a Poultry Camp event at the Wadena Armory, 517 Jefferson St. N., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn from experienced 4-H youth, leaders and poultry professionals about bird selection, nutrition, housing, grooming and showing. This is a series for the whole family — with special sessions for adults that will provide instructions for purchasing and identifying poultry for the fair, enrolling in 4-H Online, how to maintain accurate 4-H records, the cost of raising poultry and the future of poultry production. Open to all Minnesota 4-H families; sign up online at https://mn.4honline.com (search for 2023 Wadena Poultry Camp).
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre production of "Chicago" opens this weekend at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Performance times are March 23, 24 25 and 31 at 7 p.m., as well as March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $7 for students, and tickets can be purchased at the door or online at madhattersinc.org . (Note: Show is considered PG-13).
- The Frazee Knights of Columbus are having their annual Lenten fish fry dinner fundraisers on two more Fridays this month, March 17 and 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Each dinner includes fried fish, scalloped potatoes or French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids age six and under. The proceeds will go toward repaying a loan for the church's new roof.
- Lakewood Health System will offer weekly grief support group meetings, every Tuesday from March 21 to April 25, 3-4:30 p.m. at Sourcewell (202 12th St. NE, Staples). Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, child or any other loss is welcome to attend one or all meetings. To register or for more information about the grief support group, please call 218-894-8093 or email pauljohnson@lakewoodhealthsystem.com .
- A new exhibit at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery, "Heavy Metal," will be on display through April 8. This exhibit features sculptors, blacksmiths, and knife makers. Metal artists included in the exhibit are Tim Cassidy, Paul Albright, Timothy Pierce, Barry Tumberg, Jerry Hobbs, Jessica Woods, Wayne Becker and Jamie Virnala. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; it is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The gallery is free and open to the public;, but private tours can also be arranged by emailing info@kulcher.org or calling 218-385-3339.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
