Community calendar: March 2 edition
Events in the Wadena area, March 2-12
Thursday, March 2
- The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1p.m. in Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. We will view and discuss a video about Lewy Bodies. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.
Friday, March 3
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event hosted by Elevate OTC. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- All are invited to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for the (rescheduled) exhibit closing reception for "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," from 4 to 6 p.m. Artist and photographer Jon Solinger will also be giving a talk about his exhibit, which features photographs about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. Light refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 4
- Otter Cove Early Explorers: Parents of infants and toddlers are invited to come to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, between 8-9 a.m. for a special opportunity for young learners to play and explore the museum; older siblings may come along, but please play gently. No pre-registration required. Call 218-998-5437 for more information.
- Come to the New York Mills Senior Center at 1 p.m. for the annual meeting of the Finn Creek Museum. Discussion will include changes for the coming year, the 2023 Finn Creek Festival, and the museum's plans for the future. If you have any interest in becoming a board member, this is the perfect time to come and see what we're all about. A potluck will be provided by the board of directors following the meeting.
- The Wel Collective will present its 2nd Annual Aspire Women's Summit at The Cactus in Perham from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event features keynote speaker Kerry Petsinger, a high performance coach and creator of "Mornings that Matter," a research-based, 10-minute morning mindset routine to start each day feeling unstoppable and help women reach their goals. To learn more about this event, and/or purchase tickets, please visit welcollective.org/aspire .
- Archie Lakes' 11th annual Vintage Snowmobile Ride/Trail Breakers Trail Ride/Fun Day starts at 11 a.m., 33597 County Road 23, Menahga. Ride leaves Archie Lakes at noon; sleds and drivers of any age welcome. For more information, contact Steve Lindroos at 218-539-1139. Hosted by the Wadena County Trail Breakers Inc.
Sunday, March 5
- A Youth Wildlife Banquet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Knobhill Sportsmans Club , Wadena. Open to youth ages 10-17, but tickets must be purchased in advance, by Feb. 24 (see information listed above).
Tuesday, March 7
- Elevate OTC is hosting a special "Nosey Neighbor" investigation into how boats are built, with free tours of the Lund Boats faciility in New York Mills at 1 and 2 p.m. Limit of 10 people per tour; sign up at elevateotc.org .
- The Wadena VFW is hosting a dance from 1-4 p.m., with live music from Eric's Dance Band. Admission is $6 per person.
Wednesday, March 8
- Stop in at the New York Mills Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a "Coffee Talk" about community volunteerism, while enjoying a cup of hot java from Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery. Free and open to the public; hosted by Elevate OTC and the New York Mills Public Library.
Thursday, March 9
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for a lunchtime creative break from noon to 1 p.m. Artist and Cultural Center Artistic Director Cheryl Bannes will lead this one-hour class on "Fabric Baskets for Spring." Cost is just $5 to cover all materials used. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage courtesy of the Cultural Center. Questions? Call 218-385-3339, or visit the website at kulcher.org .
Friday, March 10
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The caller will be Myron Hollatz, and there is a potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
Saturday, March 11
- Join the Wadena County Historical Society at 11:30 a.m. for a brand new BookEnds Online Edition with Matt Goldman, New York Times bestselling author of "Carolina Moonset." Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees...all from the comfort of your home! This BookEnds event, like all BookEnds events, will also be available for archived viewing at the museum website after the live webinar. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
- The Wadena Chamber of Commerce will host its Appreciation Banquet at the Wadena VFW. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., with the program and awards presentation to get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.
- Wadena County 4-H will host a Winter Project Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 401 2nd St. SE, Sebeka. Project selection begins at 8:30 a.m., with two sessions to follow at 9 and 10:30 a.m., and a brief feedback session starting at noon. You do not have to be a 4-H member to participate in this free event, but pre-registration is requested; a link can be found at the University of Minnesota Extension-Wadena County 4-H Facebook page . Youth from grades K-6 are welcome, but participation is limited to the first 40 kids to register. Younger children are welcome as well, but parents must remain with anyone under age 5. Mini projects will be offered to these participants.
- A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls will present "Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at fergusarts.org ; cost is $28 for adults, $15 for students.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Frazee Knights of Columbus are having their annual Lenten fish fry dinner fundraisers from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 17 and 31 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Each dinner includes fried fish, scalloped potatoes or French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids age six and under. The proceeds will go toward repaying a loan for the church's new roof.
- Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls will host five performances of its spring play, "9 to 5: The Musical," at 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 4, 10 and 11 as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on March 12, all in the Waage Theatre. This musical theater production is "a light-hearted revenge tale of three office underdogs with big dreams and big schemes, based on the 1980 hit movie “9 to 5” and its titular song. Tickets are available online at mstate.universitytickets.com, through the M State Bookstore at 218.736.1556, and will be sold at the door. Ticket prices are $11 for adults and $5 for students in advance; and $14 for adults and $5 for students at the door; all seats are general admission.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .