Community calendar: March 16 edition
Events in the Wadena area, March 16-26
Thursday, March 16
- St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New York Mills will host a community blood drive for the American Red Cross from 12 to 3 p.m. Call 218-385-2011 or email stpetersnym@arvig.net for more information.
- Join the local non-profit women's group Wel Collective for its first post-Aspire Summit event, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gathering Grounds in Perham — a fun night of networking, connection, and fun. No cost to attend; event will be held in the downstairs level. Appetizers and drinks available for purchase.
- St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the New York Mills Public Library will co-host a Cookbook Club meeting at 6 p.m. in the St. Peter's church fellowship hall. Before the meeting, pick out a recipe at the library, prepare the dish and bring it along to share with other club members. Discuss and enjoy samples of all the recipes shared. This month's featured cookbook is "The New Essentials Cookbook."
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
Friday, March 17
- An artist reception for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's new exhibit, "Heavy Metal," featuring eight metal sculptors, blacksmiths and knife makers from around the region, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Cultural Center Gallery, with an Artist Talk at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served; this event is free and open to the public.
- Longtime birder Amy Simso Dean will offer an entertaining, free program on the basics of bird watching from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Perham Area Public Library. Topics covered will include bird identification, bird feeding and seeds. Amy has been a bird watcher for 25 years and is a member of the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis. She also works part-time at the Raptor Center. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Perham Area Public Library.
Saturday, March 18
- The Grand Opening of Astera Health's new hospital and clinic at 421 11th St. NW in Wadena will take place from 12 to 4 p.m., with refreshments, guided tours and more. Free and open to the public.
- The East Otter Tail County Master Gardeners will be hosting a Horticulture Day at Prairie Winds Middle School in Perham, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.). Registration will be $35, including five sessions, access to the vendor area (featuring four new vendors!) and a bag lunch. Limited to 200 attendees, so pre-registration is required. Sign up online via the EOT Master Gardeners Facebook page.
- The Perham Area Sportsmen's Club will host a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Firearms Safety INstructor Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This class is to become a certified volunteer instructor to teach DNR Firearms Safety. The certification will allow you to teach the Classroom and Online Firearms Safety Course and Field Day. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, pass a background check, be up-to-date on their firearms safety certifications, and complete all required forms and agreements. Save your seat at the training session by emailing Regional Training Officer Greg Oldakowski at gregory.oldakowski@state.mn.us . Email must include the names of all people attending the course, the date and location of the training, and a current phone number or email address.
- Minnesota author Amanda Henke will be signing copies of her book, "Not a Book About Bunnies," from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goose Gang in Perham. Open to the public.
- A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at the Dent Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Quilts of Valor program. Admission is a free will offering. There will also be a basket raffle, with tickets sold during the event. Money raised will be used for making and awarding Quilts of Valor to veterans and active duty military service personnel.
- The Lakes Area Home and Cabin Show takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perham Area Community Center, with a Masons pancake breakfast, more than 40 area vendors, Adventureland activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., glitter tattoos and face painting for the kids. Admission is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce.
- The Knobhill Sportsmans Club in Wadena will host a Permit to Carry class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $80 per person, due at the start of class. Pre-registration is requested; call or text Mike at 320-212-3516 or send an email to mike@gunclass.com for more information.
- The grand opening of the new Astera Health (formerly Tri-County Health) hospital at 421 11th St. NW in Wadena gets underway at noon. Come enjoy refreshments, take a guided tour, and see for yourself what sets our state-of-the-art facilities apart. No RSVP required. Just show up and join the celebration!
- The Wadena VFW will host the Leprechaun Olympics — pool, darts and ax throwing — starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $50 per team, with a maximum of 16 teams allowed. Payment must be made to secure a spot. Call 218-632-6951 for more information.
- The Wadena Area Concert Association presents the Illumine Trio (vocals, trumpet and harp) at 7:30 p.m. in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tickets available at the door. For more information, contact Bridget King at 218-639-2469.
- A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls will host a 7:30 p.m. concert by Mediterranean artist Pavlo. Tickets are available at fergusarts.org ; cost is $25 for adults, $10 for students.
Sunday, March 19
- The Wadena Area Community Band presents a concert, "Winter Landscape," at 2 p.m. in the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Commons. Free admission. This performance is supported by a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council.
Tuesday, March 21
- Elevate OTC is hosting a free "Nosey Neighbor" tour of Lund Boats in New York Mills, with tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. There is no cost, but each tour is limited to 10 people, so pre-registration is requested. Sign up at elevateotc.org .
- Elevate OTC is hosting a free "Nosey Neighbor" tour of The Bridge Food Pantry in Perham, starting at 3 p.m. There is no cost, but pre-registration is requested. Sign up at elevateotc.org .
Wednesday, March 22
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a coffee talk on recycling in Otter Tail County with recycling expert Cedar Walters from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Elevate OTC; free and open to the public. Participants will also get a free cup of coffee from Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery.
Thursday, March 23
- Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. in Parkers Prairie will host a Trivia Night, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and trivia rounds starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
- The New York Mills Public Library will host a 6:30 p.m. presentation by Missy Hermes, education coordinator for the Otter Tail County Historical Society, on "Infernal Ailments: History of Public Health in Otter Tail County." Free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged. Call the NYM Public Library at 218-385-2436 to sign up.
Recurring/multi-day events
- The Frazee Knights of Columbus are having their annual Lenten fish fry dinner fundraisers on two more Fridays this month, March 17 and 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Each dinner includes fried fish, scalloped potatoes or French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids age six and under. The proceeds will go toward repaying a loan for the church's new roof.
- Lakewood Health System will offer weekly grief support group meetings, every Tuesday from March 21 to April 25, 3-4:30 p.m. at Sourcewell (202 12th St. NE, Staples). Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, child or any other loss is welcome to attend one or all meetings. To register or for more information about the grief support group, please call 218-894-8093 or email pauljohnson@lakewoodhealthsystem.com .
- A new exhibit at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery, "Heavy Metal," will be on display through April 8. This exhibit features sculptors, blacksmiths, and knife makers. Metal artists included in the exhibit are Tim Cassidy, Paul Albright, Timothy Pierce, Barry Tumberg, Jerry Hobbs, Jessica Woods, Wayne Becker and Jamie Virnala. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; it is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The gallery is free and open to the public;, but private tours can also be arranged by emailing info@kulcher.org or calling 218-385-3339.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
