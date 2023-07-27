Community calendar: July 27 edition
Events in the Wadena area, July 27-Aug. 3
Thursday, July 27
- The Perham Center for the Arts will host Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter Rachael Ianiro for a free concert on the lawn (or inside if raining) starting at 6:30 p.m. Wood Fire Pizza will also be on hand starting at 6 p.m. for those who would like to enjoy a meal while listening to the music. Open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.
Friday, July 28
- Come to Red Brick Boutique in Ottertail for a tie-dye event, taking place from 1-6 p.m. Learn how to tie-dye or bleach your own "Bobber the Otter" t-shirt, available in children's (for this event only) and adult sizes. Call 218-367-2450 for more information.
- The 38th Annual Tuffy Nelson Golf Classic, which will benefit five area organizations that help fight cancer and support cancer patients, will be held at the Perham Lakeside Golf Course, with two sessions teeing off at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Food and beverages will be served throughout the day, ending with a prime rib dinner after the final round of golf has been concluded. Questions? Email Jackie Bunkowske at jbunkowske@klnfamilybrands.com.
Saturday, July 29
- The annual Verndale Days celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at McNair Park, just off U.S. Highway 10 in Verndale. Events include a Raiders Run 5K and 2-mile run at 8:30 a.m. (race day registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. Call Kenny Miller at 218-255-3121 for more information); four-person golf scramble at the Vintage Golf Course, 8:30 a.m. registration and 9 a.m. start (call Greg Johnson at 218-445-5184, extension 308, for more information); volleyball tournament at The Pirate's Den Bar and Restaurant (register with Shari Mattson at noon Friday, July 28), 9 a.m.; fun in the park with bouncy houses, games and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (games schedule will be posted in the park); bingo in the Lions Community Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; bean bag tournament in the park, 2 p.m. (register by 1:30 p.m.); grand parade at 6 p.m. (lineup starts at 4 p.m.; call Tina Wegscheid at 218-639-6243 for more information); smoked ribs and pulled pork served by the fire department both before and after the parade, until gone; duck drop following the parade (tickets available from the Verndale Lions); Messy Bessy following the parade (cost is $5); street dance with music by the Mug Wugs, 9 p.m.-midnight; fireworks at dusk.
- The 40th Annual Henning Fly-in and Classic Car Drive-in will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at the Henning Municipal Airport. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served (free for registered pilots, free-will offering for other guests). This event is a fundraiser for the Henning Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 1065, and brings together pilots from near and far; plane rides will be available, as well as some drawings for prizes donated by area merchants and aviators (must be present to win). For more information, contact Grant Smith, 218-583-2402.
- Project: Constellation will perform at 7 p.m. inside Wadena's Drastic Measures Brewing (101 Jefferson St. South). Open to the public.
Sunday, July 30
- Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center (17 5th St. SW) will host an indoor rummage sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Those interested in reserving a table can come to the front desk and sign up; cost is $10 per table. Admission is free and open to the public to come in and shop.
- The last of four pre-qualifying races in the Wadena County Enduro racing series will take place at 1 p.m. on the Wadena County Fairgrounds track; the championship race is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Any questions, contact Justin Berg at 218-639-0865.
- Pat and Donna Surface will play at Staples' Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m., as part of the city's Music in the Park summer concert series. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Monday, July 31
- The Wadena-Deer Creek Wrestling Club will host open mat wrestling for all boys and girls in grades 4-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 1
- Come to Maplewood State Park's Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter at 6:30 p.m. for a 45-minute meditation session with facilitator Sue Nyhus. Please bring a lawn chair. For more information, contact Sue at suejnyhus@gmail.com or 218-731-1827.
- The public is invited to join the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, NYM Public Library, NYM Public Works, NYM Police Department, and Roots & Wings Forest School from 4-6 p.m., outdoors behind the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and New York Mills Public Library. This local observance of the national event will include a variety of fun community activities.
Thursday, August 3
- The Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau meets at 8 a.m. in The Depot, 100 Aldrich Ave. SW. For more information contact the Wadena Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704.
- The Perham Center for the Arts will host Eric's Dance Band for a free concert on the lawn (or inside if raining) starting at 6:30 p.m. This is the last concert of the summer at the PCA. Free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.
Saturday, August 5
- Wadena's Epicenter Church will host a "Super Mario Bros. Outdoor Movie Night" at 9 p.m. in the church parking lot. Movie is free; concessions are available for purchase. Open to the public.
- Singer-musician Bjorn Briel plays at Wadena's Drastic Measures Brewing from 7-10 p.m. Open to the public.
Sunday, August 6
- Kevin Klimek and the Sidliners will play at Staples' Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m., as part of the city's Music in the Park summer concert series. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Sebeka's annual Red Eye River Days celebration will take place Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, with its first-ever tractor show being held on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 at Olson Ag, 29238 U.S. Highway 71, Sebeka (1.5 miles north of town). Exhibitors are invited to register for free; the tractor show will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a free pedal tractor pull for kids ages 3-12 on Saturday at 2 p.m. (registration starts at 1 p.m.; prizes will be given to all participants), and a Slowest Tractor Race on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tractors will also be given free entry into the Sebeka Red River Days Parade, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sebeka. Other RERD events in Sebeka include a 125th anniversary festival in the Sebeka City Park on Thursday, July 27 from 12-10 p.m.; Miss Sebeka Pageant at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28; and much more.
- The 69th Annual Turkey Days celebration will take place in downtown Frazee on July 27-30, 2023. Events begin with the 5:30 p.m. opening ceremony on Thursday, July 27 at Little Turkey Park and conclude with karaoke at the VFW from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. In between there will be a car show, water fights, Miss Frazee scholarship pageeant, Turkey Days Parade, tractor show, demolition derby, street dance, sand castle contest and of course, many other turkey-themed festivities as well. Visit the Turkey Days Facebook page for a full schedule of dates, times and locations.
- Wadena's annual Crazy Days and Sidewalk Sales start Thursday, Aug. 3, with in-store specials continuing on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5. Rick Adams will perform a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Burlington Northern Park for a little extra summertime fun.
- Come to downtown Perham on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for two days of Crazy Dayz shopping fun.
- Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center will host a free ACL injury prevention clinic for area athletes in grades 7-12, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., through Wednesday, Aug. 2. Join Kendra Peeters, DPT, and Sarah Maninga, ATC, in the center's gymnasium to learn more about Hip/core strengthening, agility, plyometrics, single leg stability, and proprioception to prevent injuries; pre and post testing for jump mechanics, strength, and single-leg stability. There will be prizes given for those completing the clinic. Sign up at asterahealth.org to reserve your spot.
- Come to New York Mills on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 for the Lund Mania Summer Celebration. This year's festivities will celebrate 75 years of Lund Boats in New York Mills. Events will include a fishing tournament, fish house festival, free swimming at the community pool, a fish fry, Boatville Drags competition, the Great Boat Hunt, street dance, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. Visit explorenewyorkmills.com for a full schedule.
- Perham's Turtle Race Park (located next to the Chamber office) will host turtle racing every Wednesday through the end of August, with registration at 10 a.m. and races starting at 10:30. Bring your own turtle, or use one of those provided at the park. No cost to participate. Visit perham.com/turtle-races for more information.
- There will be minnow racing every Thursday morning through Aug. 10 at the Pelican Drug parking lot in Pelican Rapids. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the races getting underway at 10:30. Open to the public. For more information contact John Waller, 218-731-3845.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wadena VFW. Social hour at 6 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- Wadena County Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, from 11 a.m. to noon. Open to all caregivers, family members, and friends who are caring for someone with dementia. Share your concerns, questions, needs, and feelings in a safe environment. No cost to join and no need to register.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare provided if needed. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Cards and Farkel, 1:15-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday as well as federal holidays. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.
- Meat raffle and horse racing every Wednesday at Wadena Elks Lodge #2386, 210 Jefferson St. South, downtown Wadena.
- Wadena VFW will host Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $1 per card. Must be 18 years or older to play.
- The Wadena Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Elks Lodge 2386, 210 Jefferson St. S., Wadena (except in December and during the summer, when picnics will be held in the Lions Shelter in Sunnybrook Park, mostly on the second Monday of the month).
- The New York Mills Public Library (located at 30 Main Ave. North) will host a used book sale in its meeting room, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, whenever the meeting room is not in use for other activities. All items one dollar; must be paid in cash or by check only (no cards). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library; all proceeds directly benefit the NYM Public Library.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena hosts Hump Day Trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free to play and prizes are awarded to the top 3 teams.
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. Sign up with host John Fox starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
