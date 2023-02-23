Community calendar: Feb. 23 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Feb. 23-March 5
Friday, Feb. 24
- Today's the deadline to register for Knobhill Sportsmans Club 's Youth Wildlife Banquet on March 5. Open to youth 10-17. the $20 ticket covers games, meal and chance to win prizes! Forms available at Weber’s Hardware and Steve’s Alignment.
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at noon for a special "Nosy Neighbor" event hosted by Elevate OTC, exploring the Cultural Center's newest art exhibit, "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community." The photography exhibit by artist Jon Solinger emphasizes the “why” of the farmers’ and producers’ chosen way of life, over the “what” and “how.” See the life and work of small farms in our rural area through Solinger's lens. Free and open to the public, but the tour is limited to 20 participants, so sign up today at elevateotc.org .
- If you can't come to the afternoon event, stop by the Cultural Center between 4-6 p.m. for a public reception, with an artist talk by Solinger. Light refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public.
- The Wadena VFW will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m.; come out and support your area veterans while enjoying your choice of fried fish or shrimp, along with a baked potato, macaroni salad, coleslaw, and a roll; cost is $16. In-town delivery or take-outs available by calling (218) 632-6951.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Central Minnesota Boxing presents a "USA vs. Canada" event at 3 p.m. in Wadena's Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. Tickets are $10 each.
- Wadena County 4-H will host its Winter Project Day at the Senior Citizens Center in Menahga, 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A variety of projects will be available for area youth to try out, in two sessions starting at 9 and 10:30 a.m. You do not have to be enrolled in 4-H to participate, but please pre-register online (link available on the Wadena County 4-H Facebook page) to ensure that there are enough supplies and helpers for everyone who attends.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is hosting a 7:30 p.m. concert by Surge and the Swell, featuring Minnesota-based Americana and Indie-folk singer-songwriter Aaron Cabbage. Doors open at 7 p.m.; light refreshments and cash bar available. Tickets $10 in advance or $12 at the door (member discounts available); students admitted for $5. Get tickets online at kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339.
- The gypsy jazz trio Harmonious Wail will be presenting their new 'Simon and Simon' concert, which features the best songs of Paul Simon and Carly Simon as well as some of Harmonious Wail's original tunes, starting at 7:30 p.m. in A Center for the Arts, 124 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls. Tickets available online at fergusarts.org ,
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host its first-ever Puzzle Party at 2 p.m. Free to play, but must compete in teams of four. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third place teams.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- The Wadena Senior Center will host Bingo from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Cards are 50 cents each; prizes will be awarded.
Wednesday, March 1
ADVERTISEMENT
- Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas will host a visit from the Traveling Art Pub (TAP) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For $40, participants can make a 16x20-inch acrylic painting on canvas, "Lucky Gnome," to take home. All art supplies included; food and beverages are an additional cost. Sign up online at thetravelingartpub.com/minnesota .
Friday, March 3
- All area home-schooled students are invited to the Otter Cove Children's Museum, 105 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, from 9 a.m. to noon, for a "Homeschool Hangout" event hosted by Elevate OTC. For more information call 218-998-5437 or email ottercoveff@gmail.com .
Saturday, March 4
- The Wel Collective will present its 2nd Annual Aspire Women's Summit at The Cactus in Perham from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event features keynote speaker Kerry Petsinger, a high performance coach and creator of "Mornings that Matter," a research-based, 10-minute morning mindset routine to start each day feeling unstoppable and help women reach their goals. To learn more about this event, and/or purchase tickets, please visit welcollective.org/aspire .
- Archie Lakes' 11th annual Vintage Snowmobile Ride/Trail Breakers Trail Ride/Fun Day starts at 11 a.m., 33597 County Road 23, Menahga. Ride leaves Archie Lakes at noon; sleds and drivers of any age welcome. For more information, contact Steve Lindroos at 218-539-1139. Hosted by the Wadena County Trail Breakers Inc.
Sunday, March 5
- A Youth Wildlife Banquet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Knobhill Sportsmans Club , Wadena. Open to youth ages 10-17, but tickets must be purchased in advance, by Feb. 24 (see information listed above).
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has a new exhibit on display in its gallery — photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," will be on display through March 4. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org .
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St., Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.