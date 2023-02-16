Community calendar: Feb. 9 edition
Events in the Wadena area, Feb. 16-26
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Come to Glendalough State Park between 1-4 p.m. and enjoy snowshoeing, a bonfire, s'mores and more on the Sunset Lake Trail. Free entrance to all Minnesota state parks today only; cost to participate in the snowshoe event is $30 for those age 13 and above; free for all kids age 12 and under. A limited number of snowshoes will be available if needed. Proceeds will be used to support the United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties.
- Come to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center between 5:30-6:15 p.m. for a chance to get some strawberries fresh off the fruit truck.
- Bloom MedSpa will be hosting a Galentine's Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop products from Bloom MedSpa and HollyBlue Permanent Jewelry, and enjoy light refreshments.
- The Battle Lake Area Sporting Club will host an ice fishing derby on West Battle Lake from noon to 3 p.m. Cash prizes for largest fish in five different categories. This is a family friendly event, so fish in your ice house, on a bucket or out of your vehicle. Hundreds of door prizes will be given away as well. If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, you can buy them at the majority of the businesses in Battle Lake, or show up and buy them on the ice.
- Back by popular demand, Corey Medina and Brothers will play the listening room/gallery at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, or $5 for students; purchase online at kulcher.org .
Sunday, Feb. 19
- The Wadena Area Concert Association presents a Minneapolis-based jazz trio of drums, piano and bass, the Travis Anderson Trio, for a fun evening of jazz and pop favorites with a modern twist, 7:30 p.m. at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call Bridget King, 218-639-2469.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Tri-County Health Care will host a pregnancy pool class at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free event, but pre-registration is requested at tchc.org .
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Learn "5 Ways to Increase your Farming Profits" by coming to M State's Wadena campus for a free workshop hosted by National Farmers’ Austin Geist from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event begins with registration, and includes the following presenters: Al Smith, National Farmers, "Crop Insurance"; Devin Brand and Keith Olander, University of Minnesota, "Myths and Facts About Farm Profitability"; Brad Rach, Dairy Director, "All About Dairy Marketing"; Whitney Place, FSA, "The Ins and Outs of Securing Your Next Farm Loan," and Jeff Rose, "Cattle Price Risk Management." Register online at nationalfarmers.com/agprofit .
Friday, Feb. 24
- Come to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at noon for a special "Nosey Neighbor" event hosted by Elevate OTC, exploring the Cultural Center's newest art exhibit, "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community." The photography exhibit by artist Jon Solinger emphasizes the “why” of the farmers’ and producers’ chosen way of life, over the “what” and “how.” See the life and work of small farms in our rural area through Solinger's lens. Free and open to the public, but the tour is limited to 20 participants, so sign up today at elevateotc.org .
- If you can't come to the afternoon event, stop by the Cultural Center between 4-6 p.m. for a public reception, with an artist talk by Solinger. Light refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host a 7:30 p.m. concert by Surge and the Swell, the solo and collaboration vehicle of Minnesota-based, Americana and Indie-folk, singer-songwriter Aaron Cabbage. Born in Kentucky, raised in Southeast Texas via Indiana, and now calling Minnesota home, his influences run North to South. Light refreshments and cash bar available. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance or $12 at the door (member discounts available); students admitted for $5. Get tickets online at kulcher.org, or call 218-385-3339.
- The Newsboys, with special guest Adam Agee, will play Brainerd's Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online at
echoconcerts.com
and
etix.com
.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena will host its first-ever Puzzle Party at 2 p.m. Free to play; must compete in teams of four. Prizes will be given for the first, second and third place teams.
Recurring/multi-day events
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Larry’s Family Pizza in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 5:30 p.m., with speakers and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
- The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has a new exhibit on display in its gallery — photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," will be on display through March 4. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org . All are invited to the gallery reception scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., with an artist talk by Jon Solinger. Light refreshments will be available. This event is also free to attend.
- Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .
- Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.
- Sit-n-Stitch, a weekly gathering of area fiber artists, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. No cost to participate.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call 218-445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Wadena City Library story time is in-person at the library at 10 a.m. You can listen to a few stories and make a craft or eat a snack.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Matinee movies at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena are $6 on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, every Tuesday is Bargain Night; all seats are $5.